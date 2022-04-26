The Punchestown Festival kicks off on Tuesday and Ireland's champion trainer Willie Mullins guides us through his seriously strong team of runners.
Dinoblue ran too freely at Cheltenham and probably didn’t go fast enough at Fairyhouse so if we can get the tactics right it should put her in with a big chance. She’s top rated along with Brides Hill and gets 3lb from her so she’s favoured by the conditions of the race. The ground will suit her too. It’s a bit soon after Fairyhouse but we have to take our chance as it’ll be the last hurrah of the year for her.
Grangee didn’t really travel as well as she can at Fairyhouse and I hope she’ll be in better form on this occasion.
Her overall form wouldn’t be good enough but the ground is going to be safe and we’ll give her the opportunity to run before we put her out to grass. But on her day she’s going to be a nice type, possibly when she goes over fences.
Patrick rides and he’s won two bumpers on him. The horse disappointed at Cheltenham where things didn’t work out for him. He’s in very good form and he likes this track as he had them all under pressure a long way out in his prep race before Cheltenham. He’ll probably ensure there’s a true gallop in this race.
He has plenty of speed in his pedigree and this will be a good test to see where we might head with him next year. His rating puts him ahead of the opposition so hopefully he can run to his rating.
He ran too freely the last day in Fairyhouse over this trip. Different tactics could see him produce something better.
He’s been a disappointment so far. Daryl Jacob is coming over to ride and we’ll see if he can get a better tune out of him.
He didn’t relish the three miles at Fairyhouse. That didn’t work out and we’re back to two miles here. We’re adding cheekpieces this time.
He works very well at home but when we bring him to the track he seems to forget what he shows us at home. He runs in the tongue-tie and cheekpieces again here so we’re trying that again.
He seemed to be going very well when making a bad mistake in Cheltenham which put him out of the race. He likes this track and he has every chance. He’s still officially rated higher than Energumene.
Paul (Townend) rides him again and on form he looks the horse to beat. He’s been in great form since Cheltenham.
He’s by Shirocco out of Rayyana, a Rainbow Quest mare. He comes from a good family, is bred by Peter Molony and owned by the Slaneyville Syndicate who are a lucky group. I think he’s coming to hand at the right time as he’s been quite slow to come to hand, and he’s not without a chance.
She’s another by Shirocco and she’s a nice summer bumper type of filly. She comes here very fit and ready for this and is ridden by Jody Townend who has been riding out of her skin in the past couple of months. Her claim could be invaluable in this type of contest.
He has a huge task ahead of him taking on Bob Olinger. However, I don’t think we have seen the best of Capodanno yet this season. I’d give him a good chance on the better ground here.
He’s improving all the time and is a really good jumper. He schooled well over the cross-country fences and I’m hoping that he’ll go close as he’s a natural jumper.
He’s a half-brother to Lisnagar Oscar who won the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham a couple of years ago. This is a nice type of bumper horse with plenty of stamina. I hope he’ll give a good account of himself.
She’s by Estidhkaar and could be a summer bumper and hurdle filly. She works like her good pedigree suggests. Jody’s 5lb claim should help here too.
