Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill
Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill

Willie Mullins pitches Daddy Long Legs in against Constitution Hill at Southwell

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat February 14, 2026 · 9 min ago

Constitution Hill appears among a bumper entry of 32 for the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes at Southwell.

Oisin Murphy is expected to ride Nicky Henderson’s charge who would be making his Flat debut but there is a maximum field size of 14 for the contest and it's too valuable to divide.

Willie Mullins has entered Daddy Long Legs having confirmed earlier in the week that he intended to be represented in the race. The seven-year-old finished second on his sole start in France for Nicolas Clement before joining the Closutton team and was third in a Ballinrobe maiden on his last start for Mullins.

Plenty of other jumps trainers have entries too including Dan Skelton (Gambino), Paul Nicholls (Nardaran) and Fergal O’Brien (Tripoli Flyer).

The highest-rated Flat horse on official ratings is Jupiter Ammon. He has a Timeform rating of 93 and is trained by Andrew Balding. His presence could cast some doubt over Murphy’s availability for Constitution Hill.

Square Necker, a winner at Dundalk in December, is set to represent Kevin Philippart de Foy and Amo Racing and has a Timeform rating of 91p.

Charlie Johnston, who criticised the disparity between the prize-money at Southwell all-winter and for this contest, has entered Tide Lines, an unraced five-year-old daughter of Sea The Moon.

