Willie Mullins pitches Daddy Long Legs in against Constitution Hill at Southwell

Oisin Murphy is expected to ride Nicky Henderson’s charge who would be making his Flat debut but there is a maximum field size of 14 for the contest and it's too valuable to divide.

Willie Mullins has entered Daddy Long Legs having confirmed earlier in the week that he intended to be represented in the race. The seven-year-old finished second on his sole start in France for Nicolas Clement before joining the Closutton team and was third in a Ballinrobe maiden on his last start for Mullins.

Plenty of other jumps trainers have entries too including Dan Skelton (Gambino), Paul Nicholls (Nardaran) and Fergal O’Brien (Tripoli Flyer).