Willie Mullins - memorable day at Leopardstown
Willie Mullins: Targeting Royal Ascot

Willie Mullins outlines Royal Ascot team including Vauban and Stratum

By Sporting Life
15:32 · THU June 08, 2023

All conquering National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins has outlined a handful of runners he is targeting at Royal Ascot later this month.

The Closutton trainer was again a dominant force at the Cheltenham Festival in March – and is no stranger to success at the showpiece Flat meeting, with eight previous victories.

Two of those were provided by Stratum, who returns to bid for a Queen Alexandra Stakes hat-trick, having taken the 2021 and 2022 renewals.

Mullins, who has plundered the Ascot Stakes on four previous occasions, will try again, relying on Bring On The Night, who has not run since being beaten three-quarters of a length in the same race last year by Ascot Gold Cup favourite Coltrane.

But it is the high-class Echoes In Rain and Vauban who will provide the most intrigue from the Mullins raiding party.

Check out our latest Royal Ascot features and tips

Echoes in Rain, owned by Barnane Stud, has been well supported in the two-and-a-half-mile Ascot Gold Cup, the feature on Ladies’ Day, and is as short as 9/1 for the Group One prize.

The seven-year-old mare was beaten narrowly in the Irish Cesarewitch in September, and having won a Grade Three hurdle at Naas in January, she was subsequently fourth to Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Grade One honours fell her way in the Mares’ Champion Hurdle, over two miles and three furlongs at Punchestown on her last run in April.

Mullins, though, thinks it will be tough to win the Ascot Gold Cup...

ECHOES IN RAIN

“She’s in good form, working well and we’re very happy to take our chance. We’re delighted to have one to run in it. She has run well on decent ground before and I hope it won’t be an issue. It will be hard to think she’d have a winning chance, but if she could finish in the first six, it would be a tremendous run.”

VAUBAN

Vauban, whose three Grade One wins last year included the Triumph Hurdle and the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown, holds an entry in the Copper Horse Handicap on the opening day.

He was last seen chasing home stablemate State Man in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

“Vauban will probably will go for the mile and six, while Bring On The Night, who was beaten in a four-way finish last year, will probably go back for the same race."

Vauban is an impressive winner
Vauban will be an interesting Royal Ascot runner

STRATUM

Meanwhile, the Tony Bloom-owned Stratum will doubtless have plenty of support to complete a momentous three-timer in the extended Queen Alexandra, the final race of the five-day meeting, which starts on June 20.

“Hopefully we will have a small team of four or five runners. Stratum, who won there last year, will go for the same race again on the Saturday. We’ll have a small team, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Although no jockey bookings have been confirmed as yet, Frankie Dettori went over to Ireland to ride Stratum in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes on May 19, a Leopardstown evening card, which suggests the horse could be his final ever Royal Ascot ride.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

