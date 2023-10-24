Willie Mullins on the 'double green' horses including El Fabiolo and Impaire Et Passe

Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins takes you through the horses in his yard set to carry the famous 'double green' colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede this season.

Anotherway He's a nice horse and a half-brother to Concertista. It's taken him a long time to acclimatise but hopefully we'll get him out over hurdles this season. He wouldn't be as forward as Concertista was at her age. Batman Girac Batman Girac won in France so immediately you'd be thinking he could be a Triumph Hurdle contender. He'll have to take on winners and he will probably come out later in the season but he's doing things nicely at home here. Blizzard of Oz He looks more a chasing type to me than a novice hurdler but he's a nice type and will go novice hurdling. He was runner-up in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree on his final start last season. Blue Lord Blue Lord will probably start off over two miles and aim for Christmas and the Dublin Racing Festival and possibly end up in the Champion Chase all being well. Bronn He's a real chasing type and was third in Grade 1s at Cheltenham and Aintree last season. He could start off in a listed chase at Thurles in November and will be going down the staying handicap route, possibly for races like the Coral Gold Cup, Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown or Irish National. He could also get an entry in the National at Aintree and Welsh National.

C'est Ta Chance He's a lovely horse by Elm Park. He won a point-to-point for Pat Doyle and he could have a sharp enough pedigree for bumpers. Chasing Unicorn A nice jumping type by Milan and would look a staying type over hurdles. Coco Masterpiece He's a fine, big chasing type and will stay novice hurdling for the season. He would look like one for the staying division. El Fabienne A real nice type and we'll start off in bumpers. El Fabiolo He's a lovely horse to have around the place and looks like he's Champion Chase material. He's an up-and-coming two-miler and has all the credentials to go to the top. He's good and strong and learning all the time and we're delighted to have him here. This is one of the top-notchers in the yard I think. Fun Fun Fun Fun Fun Fun is back and very strong. We'll start off in a maiden hurdle and let her tell us which direction she will go. Looking at her pedigree you'd say she'd be going the two-and-a-half-mile route. Impaire et Passe He was awesome when winning the Ballymore and was a real, real find from last year. Chatting to Simon [Munir] and Isaac [Souede] we're keen to stay hurdling. We might go to the Hatton's Grace - he'll also have an entry in the Morgiana - but he'll definitely stay hurdling and hopefully be good enough to be a champion hurdler. He's second favourite for the Champion Hurdle and is a lively horse to go down that route. I’d imagine he'll go to the Hatton's Grace, Dublin Racing Festival and then on to Cheltenham. He appears to have the pace and to be involved in a Champion Hurdle you need that two and a half mile stamina with a bit of pace.

Impaire Et Passe wins the Ballymore

It's For Me He got upset at Cheltenham before the start of the Champion Bumper but I'm hoping jumping will settle him down. James du Berlais He has disappointed us a little and is only a winner of one for us, but he might have a nice mark for some of those two-and-a-half-mile-plus handicap chases. I see him more as a staying chaser rather than a two-and-a-half miler and I'll probably be aiming him for big handicaps. Jasmin de Vaux He's a nice horse by Tirwanako. He won his point to point well and we'll see him out in a bumper around Christmas time. Largy Hill He's a nice jumping prospect but he'll go hurdling for the season. He'll probably be a staying novice hurdler. Mistergif He'll go down the novice hurdle route. He's by Zarak and should be sharp enough. He was placed at Auteuil and could be a quality maiden type.

Night And Day She's a real big chasing type. She'll probably go novice chasing this season as she's built like a nice chasing mare. Ocastle des Mottes A big, chasing type who could possibly go for the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle as he's only a novice until December after winning twice in France. He's got a good rating coming out of France. Readin Tommy Wrong Won two bumpers very nicely. Looks a real chasing type but we'll go off over hurdles and he's another nice staying type. Si Se Puede She's a full sister to El Fabiolo but not as forward as him. We'll go down the mares' bumper route. She's a lovely big mare, a jumping type like her brother. Tax For Max He came with a big Flat rating but hasn't quite lived up to that rating over jumps. I think he's come back a bit stronger and will stick to the novice chase route. Zarak The Brave We've penned in the Prix d'Automne at Auteuil in November for Zarak The Brave, however he's only four and had a busy enough summer winning the Galway Hurdle, and the preparation for that takes a lot out of a four-year-old. He disappointed in Tipperary but seems fine now. Whether I go for an autumn campaign or give him a longer break with a view to Christmas and the spring is a decision I'm going to have to make in the next fortnight.