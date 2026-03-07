Willie Mullins on the brilliance of Douvan and importance of Wither Or Which

The most successful trainer in the meeting’s history was speaking with his son and assistant Patrick on Sporting Life’s Jockeybox feature which goes live on our YouTube channel at 9am on Sunday.

The pair watch back a series of iconic races including Susannah and Rich Ricci’s brilliant chaser routing his rivals in the 2013 Champion Chase.

The trainer said: “He was a huge horse physically but he had a fantastic temperament and you could leave a five-year-old child with him in the stable and he’d look after them. And in terms of ability, I think he probably had as much as anything we’ve ever trained over fences. There are horses you have on your hands through your life that have huge ability but if they’re not sound it’s no good because they can’t show that ability over a period of years.

“When we lost Vautour…he could have been as good as Douvan if not better but we lost him and will never know. I look now and think of it the other way round, weren’t we lucky to have him for the time that we did.

“I’ve never ridden a horse since I gave up riding but if I had the chance to ride any horse, Douvan is the one I’d want to sit on. To me, just to walk back alongside him, leading him, the power, the motion, everything was there. I’d have no interest sitting on Hurricane Fly, Quevega, Faugheen, or any of those.

“This is the guy to me who was the Rolls Royce of horses. To this day I’d still love to get up on him.”