Willie Mullins on Sunday team at Naas including Blood Destiny

Naas, Sunday 1.50 - Kalix Delabarriere

Kalix Delabarriere has some very good form over hurdles, I'm hoping this might be his opportunity to collect a bracket. His first run over hurdles he made a bad mistake which cost him every chance he had and then he was second to a horse called Ballybow who franked that form by winning at Clonmel. That form would look very good here.

Road To Home is a nice horse who showed some unique qualities by jumping a spur going to the second last. He doesn't lack on the jumping front but he might just come up short here against Kalix Delabarriere.

He's in the Michael Purcell race, moved from Thurles, over two and a half miles. He's going to have it tough here against Fleur In The Park who is very well suited by the conditions. If Joystick can run a good race I'll be very pleased.

He's back over a trip that may suit, two miles on very heavy ground and I think the track will suit him. He's sure to come on a notch for his run at Thurles and I think this could be his chance to trouble the judge.

Punchestown wrap

We had a good day in Punchestown on Thursday.

Gameofinches looked like a horse that could be destined for much better things, winning the bumper very easily without Patrick having to extend him in any shape or form.

He's a real big chasing type and looks the part and there's a good chance that all being well, he will head for the bumper in the Cotswolds.

Jade De Grugy made her comeback after having some training problems earlier in the season. We were very pleased with how she handled conditions and she looks set on her way for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

High Class Hero did everything right in the beginners' chase and he's in the Brown Advisory but we could be tempted by skipping Cheltenham and aiming for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Last weekend at Gowran Park I was particularly delighted with Kitzbuhel and the way he won. It looked a proper performance and he'll probably head for the Aintree Hurdle.

Blue Lemons won the maiden hurdle and it was nice to have a Blue Point running like that over hurdles. He'll probably make his way to Cheltenham for the Triumph Hurdle, while Classic Getaway was very good in the Red Mills Chase. I'm not quite sure yet where we'll go with him next. We could maybe wait with Aintree for him.