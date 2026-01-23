Willie Mullins on Il Etait Temps and his Sunday runners

Il Etait Temps has been fine since he came home from Ascot. He took a tired fall there and we’ll look to build him back up with a view to going to Cheltenham for the Champion Chase.

It was great to win the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles for the second year running with Appreciate It. At the age of 12 he still retains all of his enthusiasm and ability which is great to see.

Jade de Grugy did what she needed to do in the maiden chase and jumped very confidently to win that well.

We had a good day at Thurles on Thursday even though there was a disappointment too. Spanish Harlem was in front and looked to be going very well when losing his pilot at the last in the Thyestes Chase. He goes into my notebook for the Randox Grand National off the back of that run.

There was a fantastic finish to the beginners’ chase with Danny just getting C’Est Ta Chance up in the dying strides. Paul must have considered himself very unlucky aboard Funiculi Funicula in second as our other runner, King Alexander, took his ground shortly after landing at the last. He’s another who should be in your notebook for the next day.

We won the bumper with an exciting new addition to our team in Our Trigger. A full-brother to Gaelic Warrior, he did it the hard way from the front in the bumper before going clear of what looked to be a good horse of Gordon Elliott’s. He looks one for the future.