KEMBOY - Betway Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 2.55 Aintree

It looks an open renewal of the Betway Bowl, a race we won a couple of years ago with Kemboy and we hope he can deliver for us again this afternoon.

That nine-length win over Clan Des Obeaux was clear proof he loves this track, something you would expect given it's a flat, left-handed circuit.

This race is ideal for him and we know he doesn't like Cheltenham so he missed the Festival in order to come here. He's been in great shape at home and he'll like the ground, so we're hopeful.