Check out the latest column from Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins on his day one runners at Aintree Grand National meeting

By Willie Mullins
09:54 · THU April 07, 2022

Willie Mullins gives us the latest news on his two runners at Aintree on day one of the Grand National meeting.

KEMBOY - Betway Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 2.55 Aintree

It looks an open renewal of the Betway Bowl, a race we won a couple of years ago with Kemboy and we hope he can deliver for us again this afternoon.

That nine-length win over Clan Des Obeaux was clear proof he loves this track, something you would expect given it's a flat, left-handed circuit.

This race is ideal for him and we know he doesn't like Cheltenham so he missed the Festival in order to come here. He's been in great shape at home and he'll like the ground, so we're hopeful.

ASHROE DIAMOND - Nickel Coin Bumper (Grade 2) 5.15 Aintree

We run Ashroe Diamond in the mares' bumper and she's in great form.

She ran a very good race at Leopardstown when a close up fourth behind Lily Du Berlais and has been working very nicely since.

This track will suit her and Patrick is excited about getting on her again.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

