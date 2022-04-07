Willie Mullins gives us the latest news on his two runners at Aintree on day one of the Grand National meeting.
It looks an open renewal of the Betway Bowl, a race we won a couple of years ago with Kemboy and we hope he can deliver for us again this afternoon.
That nine-length win over Clan Des Obeaux was clear proof he loves this track, something you would expect given it's a flat, left-handed circuit.
This race is ideal for him and we know he doesn't like Cheltenham so he missed the Festival in order to come here. He's been in great shape at home and he'll like the ground, so we're hopeful.
We run Ashroe Diamond in the mares' bumper and she's in great form.
She ran a very good race at Leopardstown when a close up fourth behind Lily Du Berlais and has been working very nicely since.
This track will suit her and Patrick is excited about getting on her again.
