Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Affordale Fury comes home in front in the Savills Chase
Galopin Des Champs (far right) finished third in the Savills

Willie Mullins on Galopin Des Champs following Savills Chase defeat

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun December 28, 2025 · 2h ago

Willie Mullins was encouraged by Galopin Des Champs' comeback effort despite only finishing third in Sunday's Savills Chase.

The fabulous nine-year-old had won the Leopardstown Grade 1 for the past two seasons, while his overall record at the track stood at a perfect seven from seven on the chase course, but that winning run came to an end after the progressive Affordale Fury galloped his rivals into submission in an eventful renewal.

Having disputed the lead early on under Paul Townend and never been far off the pace set by the race-fit winner, Galopin Des Champs stuck to his task doggedly and was only beaten three and a quarter lengths in third.

Mullins expects the belated seasonal debut run to do his star good, with a return to Leopardstown for the Irish Gold Cup - a race the horse has won for the past three seasons - firmly on the radar.

“I was very happy with him, he looked like he was going to win it after landing over the second-last," Mullins reflected on Racing TV.

“He just missed his prep race and that told on him I think going up to the last.

“He got a breather and still came back after the last. I was happy, disappointed he didn’t win, yes, but I didn’t expect him to win.

“It was his first run of the season and it’s a tough contest, having a first run.

“I think Paul (Townend) was happy with him, he won’t be swapping him anyhow. That (Irish Gold Cup) would look the plan at the moment."

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Galopin Des Champs' Grand National-winning stablemate I Am Maximus ran a huge race in second at 50/1 and his trainer feels he was a shade unfortunate after the winner jumped across his line of vision at the last fence.

“I thought he was unlucky," said Mullins.

"Given a different path from the second-last he might have gone very close. But he ran a cracker.”

Get the latest from the leading trainer
Get the latest from the leading trainer

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING