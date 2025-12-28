Willie Mullins on Galopin Des Champs following Savills Chase defeat

The fabulous nine-year-old had won the Leopardstown Grade 1 for the past two seasons, while his overall record at the track stood at a perfect seven from seven on the chase course, but that winning run came to an end after the progressive Affordale Fury galloped his rivals into submission in an eventful renewal.

Having disputed the lead early on under Paul Townend and never been far off the pace set by the race-fit winner, Galopin Des Champs stuck to his task doggedly and was only beaten three and a quarter lengths in third.

Mullins expects the belated seasonal debut run to do his star good, with a return to Leopardstown for the Irish Gold Cup - a race the horse has won for the past three seasons - firmly on the radar.

“I was very happy with him, he looked like he was going to win it after landing over the second-last," Mullins reflected on Racing TV.

“He just missed his prep race and that told on him I think going up to the last.

“He got a breather and still came back after the last. I was happy, disappointed he didn’t win, yes, but I didn’t expect him to win.

“It was his first run of the season and it’s a tough contest, having a first run.

“I think Paul (Townend) was happy with him, he won’t be swapping him anyhow. That (Irish Gold Cup) would look the plan at the moment."