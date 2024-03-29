Willie Mullins on Fairyhouse Easter Festival runners

Our star columnist Willie Mullins talks us through his team for the first two days of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival and Sunday's Cork team.

Saturday Fairyhouse Runners INSTIT – 3.20

This is a strong race but she’ll love the ground and the conditions of the race suit her. KLARC KENT – 3.55

Jody Townend takes the ride and he has his chance. He’s a good solid jumper and will love the trip and the ground. OLYMPIC MAN – 4.30

He won the last day and he’s a horse I’ve always thought an awful lot of. His jumping has disappointed me, but I feel going the longer trip, going a couple of miles an hour slower on this heavy ground, will suit him. We might see some of the horse I thought he was. WHAT PATH – 4.30

He has every chance, he might not be in love with this ground though. The trip and track will be ideal, however. LOMBRON – 4.30

Lombron disappointed us in Cheltenham. I’m hoping this trip will suit him better. I think he’s better than his Coral Cup performance so hopefully going out in distance will help. RISK BELLE – 5.05

Risk Belle ran well enough when eighth in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham. This is a track she likes and hopefully she’ll be very good in this. WESTPORT COVE – 5.05

It’s going to be tough for Paul Townend on Westport Cove, as I think top weight on this ground will be a tough assignment. MAGIC McCOLGAN – 5.40

She’s a full-sister to our King George winner Tornado Flyer, so hopefully she can go well and kick on from Leopardstown. FLASHAWAY – 5.40

She’ll have learnt a lot from Gowran where she won well, she’s a good chance.

Patrick Mullins: Fairyhouse Easter Festival team

Sunday Fairyhouse Runners RATH GAUL BOY - 1.25

We’ll be looking at a change in tactics after he ran too keen at Leopardstown the last day. He’s doing well at home and he has his chance here if he learns to settle a bit better. A PENNY A HUNDRED - 2.35

We’ve a big hand in this mares’ novice hurdle and we’re looking for some valuable black type for these mares. A Penny A Hundred is ridden by Pavel Slozil who has ridden many winners in Slovakia, including in the Velka Pardubicka. CUTA DES AS - 2.35

She has form in heavy ground, Brian Hayes was happy to take the ride on her after riding her in the week. FRIENDS - 2.35

She won her maiden hurdle very well at Tramore, but she might just find this ground a little testing. FUN FUN FUN - 2.35

Patrick Mullins has elected to ride her who won convincingly last time out. IRIS EMERY - 2.35

She was quite impressive, winning well on the inner track at Fairyhouse in February. She’s improving and will handle the ground. JADE DE GRUGY - 2.35

Paul rides her and the trip and ground will suit her. She has a great chance.

Jade De Grugy and Paul Townwend

JUDICIEUSE ALLEN - 2.35

Even though she won on soft at Christmas, I think she might be better off as she goes up in class on better ground. PAGGANE - 2.35

She took a long time to get off the mark but I think going out in trip will suit her. It’s going to be a tough assignment for her. PINK IN THE PARK - 2.35

Danny Mullins rides Pink In The Park who has some nice form around here with Danny in the saddle. She was third in this race behind Ashroe Diamond last year. SPINDLEBERRY - 2.35

Michael O’Sullivan was keen to ride Spindleberry after riding her in work this week so she has a chance. She was impressive here in January and course form is always good. LOUGHGLYNN - 3.10

Loughglynn will go on the ground but might want a slightly longer trip. Although conditions will help. ANOTHERWAY - 3.10

He disappointed at Christmas but then came right, winning well at Punchestown. He definitely has a big chance on this ground. CAPTAIN CODY - 3.10

Jody gets on very well with him. He’ll find this tougher but could be there or thereabouts. GOLD DANCER - 3.10

Gold Dancer didn’t run at Cheltenham as he wasn’t run. We thought he’d run well but had a setback over there. He has a chance on his French form. MIRAZUR WEST - 3.45

I think a change in tactics is needed for Mirazur West here. I think he has a big chance and will improve a lot on his Naas run. TOUNSIVATOR - 3.45

He was very impressive in Naas but we’ll find out how good he is with this rise in grade. WESTERN DIEGO - 3.45

He’s the mount of Brian Hayes and has a chance of getting placed here. He won well here at Fairyhouse in January but this is a stronger race. FIGAROC - 4.20

It’s a big ask for Figaroc here but he’s a big, strong individual and will handle the ground. BLOOD DESTINY - 4.55

Paul rides Blood Destiny in the Grade 1 here and I think the conditions of the race will suit. He’ll handle the trip and the ground, and he was convincing at Navan the last day. The change in tactics helped last time.

Blood Destiny

TACTICAL MOVE - 4.55

He won’t be far away. He has very few runs under his belt but we still don’t really know how good he is. He was second to Nick Rockett in a beginners chase at Fairyhouse. DOCTOR STEINBERG - 5.30

He’s stoutly bred and will really love the underfoot conditions. KOPEK DES BORDES - 5.30

Patrick rides this one and he’s by No Risk At All. He’s been showing up well at home on the gallops. LA NOTE VERTE - 5.30

I’m not sure she will be in love with this ground but it would be nice to see her get some place money. It’s a valuable race and we’ll take our chance.

Sunday Cork Runners SIR GERHARD – 1.45

He looks to be really well in here, it looks a good opportunity for him as long as Cheltenham hasn’t taken too much out of him.

Sir Gerhard

ASTERION FORLONGE – 3.30

I’ve decided to let Asterion Forlonge have another go over fences in what looks a weak race. The trip will suit him and it looks like it will be a good opportunity for him if he runs up to his old form. His run behind Teahupoo would be good enough to win this. CHOSEN WITNESS – 4.05

I’m happy with how Chosen Witness came back from his little break to win on this type of ground. I think this trip will be alright for him and his mark looks fair enough, so he has his chance. JACKSON WOOD – 5.15