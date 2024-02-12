Willie Mullins on Fact To File, Facile Vega and Gaelic Warrior ahead of Cheltenham

Willie Mullins’ novice chase team for the Cheltenham Festival doesn't appear to be quite as strong as it was prior to the Dublin Racing Festival.
Fact To File seemingly leads the way with the seven-year-old two from two over fences.
While his performance in coming home alone in a Grade One at Leopardstown last time is difficult to gauge after his stablemate Gaelic Warrior faded tamely before coming to grief at the final fence, there is no doubt he is held in the highest regard.
“Fact To File is in the Brown Advisory and Turners at Cheltenham. I’d be leaning towards the Brown Advisory, but I’m just wondering what other horses in the same colours might be going that way,” Mullins continued.
“His speed figure at the Dublin Racing Festival was fantastic. Someone told me at Christmas in his beginners’ chase he did a huge one, I’m into what I see visually and the way they do it but the run at Christmas it transpired was right and he doubled down on it.
“Fact To File has done everything right and has put in a huge trial for either race at Cheltenham.”
Of Gaelic Warrior, he said: “Obviously going left-handed didn’t suit Gaelic Warrior, but getting worked up before the race didn’t help and during the race he made a mistake at the fourth last which seemed to unsettle him.
“He was very disappointing but he seems all right. He’s a little quiet in himself but he would be, most good horses are when they are beaten.
“We’ll try to get him right and the Turners was what we had in mind for him.”
Irish Arkle victor Il Etait Temps will bid to follow up in the Arkle and may be joined by Facile Vega, who is set to have his training routine tweaked as Mullins bids to reignite his fire following a disappointing run of form.
Embassy Gardens appears the stable’s chief contender for the National Hunt Chase, while Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy will give Mullins a strong hand in the Mares’ Chase.
