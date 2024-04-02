Willie Mullins makes big entry for Coral Scottish Grand National and Bet365 Gold Cup

The trainer, who saddled a remarkable 100th Cheltenham Festival winner in March, insists he has no interest in challenging for the British trainers' title.

However, with a strong team heading to the Randox Grand National, he looks set to be well represented in three more valuable April contests too.

For Sandown Mullins has made 13 entries namely Stattler, Mr Incredible, Adamantly Chosen, Glengouly, Ontheropes, Minella Cocooner, Macdermott, Aime Desjy, Klarc Kent, Spanish Harlem, James Du Berlais, Nick Rockett and We’llhavewan.

He has ten in the Ayr feature, all of whom are also engaged at Sandown. The three not given the Scottish option are Stattler, Minella Cocooner and Nick Rockett.

Mullins has also entered five in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle on the same card.

Ocastle De Mottes, Alvaniy, Onlyamatteroftime, Bialystok and Westport Cove are the quintet.

Gordon Elliott has put both By Your Side and Samui in the race, So Scottish could represent Emmet Mullins while Boodles winner Lark In The Mornin is in the frame for Joseph O’Brien.