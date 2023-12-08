Willie Mullins latest including the return of El Fabiolo at Cork

Star columnist Willie Mullins guides us through his team of runners for this weekend and looks back on a few recent performances too.

We had a great day in Clonmel on Thursday, getting a treble on the day. Chapeau De Soleil started it off and he showed us what he’d been showing us at home prior to his first run last season. If I can keep him in that sort of form, he can go up through the novice ranks. His jumping was excellent except he got a little close to the second-last. He looks one who could step into Graded company. Cash Back, at 11 years of age, gave a very dour performance over three miles in bottomless ground and it was great to find a race for him. Henn See showed he was improving after his run in Wexford and looking at the way he jumped and stayed on the ground, it opens up a lot of opportunities for him. Going back to last weekend, I Am Maximus showed how good a horse he could be, coming back a mile and a furlong, to win the Drinmore under Jody McGarvey. That opened up a lot of doors for him in the future and rather than go down the handicap route, he looks like he can go down the Grade 1 path instead. In the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle, Impaire Et Passe was beaten by Teahupoo who is a very good horse. I’m hoping with a change of tactics our horse will improve dramatically. Petit Secret won the bumper, beating more experienced rivals and doing it the hard way from the front. I’m very happy with that performance and I think he could be one to go on and win a winners’ bumper rather than going novice hurdling.

Navan, Saturday Milo Lises

Milo Lises was second to Predators Gold in a good bumper at Punchestown in April. I’m hoping this horse can follow suit after Predators Gold was very good in a maiden hurdle back at Punchestown last month. Dr Eggman

Dr Eggman performed well in bumpers and we’re looking forward to getting him out over hurdles. He’s jumping well at home and his work has been good, we think he has a good chance. Although his three runs came on better ground, this fellow is by Saint Des Saints which guarantees he’ll have no problem with the softer underfoot conditions this weekend. Lecky Watson

His race at Thurles has worked out well since. That came over two miles and seven furlongs and he’s coming back to two and a half miles here which shouldn’t be a problem on the ground. He ran a bit keen last time so the trip shouldn’t be a problem. Every time you go up in grade it’s going to be a bit tougher but this horse’s form is working out well. We’llhavewan

This is a valuable handicap hurdle and he has a low rating weight with Paul (Townend) on board. That gives him a great chance over this trip, when every bit of weight will count. Shanbally Kid

We bring two nice horses to Navan for the beginners chase over two and a half miles. The trip will suit both horses, I’m happy Shanbally Kid will stay this trip on the ground which will suit. Indiana Dream

We’re taking on more experienced rivals but he created a good impression when he won his maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day and we’re looking forward to getting him started over fences. I’m happy that he’ll stay this trip too, it’s going to be a fair race with Saint Felicien in it I think.

Cork, Sunday Western Diego

It’s going to be very testing down in Cork with the current weather and the forecast. Western Diego has a big engine and plenty of stamina, to win over two and a half miles in Naas. However, on his subsequent runs he was very keen and free and we’re bringing him back in trip. If he can reproduce his Naas or his Cheltenham run then he’ll be thereabouts. Houlanbatordechais

He’s had his training troubles and hasn’t appeared on the track since December 2022. He had a run over hurdles at Leopardstown that day, although I’m not sure testing conditions are going to help him here. He might be best watched. What Path

This looks a tight contest over three miles. I’ve no doubt What Path will like the trip but I’m not sure he’s going to really relish this proper winter ground. It’s a good race with Mahon’s Way and a couple of the others. I’ve a small feeling he might want nicer ground but we’ll see. Hauturiere

She will like the ground. I’m a little worried about the trip for her, I feel she might need a longer trip. Heia

Heia has to improve to be competitive. While she has lots of experience, I think the ground might be her undoing. If she can get into the first three it would be a great achievement. Zenta

Zenta makes her chasing debut. It’s going to be very tough as Harmonya Maker won well at Gowran the last day and has that experience. On hurdles ratings, Zenta would have a good chance and she has a four-year-old allowance which is 6lb. She jumps well at home but inexperience could be the problem. El Fabiolo

We’re looking forward to seeing El Fabiolo have his first run in open company. He does have his penalties for winning Grade 1s but I think he’ll like the track and handle the ground. It’s great to get him started for the season here.

Huntingdon, Sunday Janidil