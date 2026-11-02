Willie Mullins lands top lot at Goffs Autumn Sales

Harold Kirk made the winning bid on behalf of the trainer to secure the Zarak colt who had previously been with Dermot Weld.

From a good Aga Khan family, the three-year-old won his first race at the Curragh last month when beating Nemorino by a length-and-three-quarters in a mile-and-a-half maiden.

Speaking to Goffs, Kirk said: "He’s by Zarak, who has been very lucky to Willie Mullins, and was a gorgeous horse. He’ll make a very, very good staying Flat horse and can hopefully go jumping as well. He was the stand-out horse here, was always going to make money and will hopefully improve from three to four which I think he will.

"I see him as a very good dual-purpose horse. He’d have been a stand-out horse in any sale, and the short-term plan would be he’ll be given a little break to strengthen up. He could go down the Triumph Hurdle route jumping and then hopefully next year be a very good Royal Ascot staying Flat horse."