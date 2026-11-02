Willie Mullins lands top lot at Goffs Autumn Sales

Willie Mullins further bolstered his team at the Goffs Autumn Horses-In-Training and Point-To-Point Sale when landing the top lot, Almazann, for a record €360,000.
Harold Kirk made the winning bid on behalf of the trainer to secure the Zarak colt who had previously been with Dermot Weld.
From a good Aga Khan family, the three-year-old won his first race at the Curragh last month when beating Nemorino by a length-and-three-quarters in a mile-and-a-half maiden.
Speaking to Goffs, Kirk said: "He’s by Zarak, who has been very lucky to Willie Mullins, and was a gorgeous horse. He’ll make a very, very good staying Flat horse and can hopefully go jumping as well. He was the stand-out horse here, was always going to make money and will hopefully improve from three to four which I think he will.
"I see him as a very good dual-purpose horse. He’d have been a stand-out horse in any sale, and the short-term plan would be he’ll be given a little break to strengthen up. He could go down the Triumph Hurdle route jumping and then hopefully next year be a very good Royal Ascot staying Flat horse."
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