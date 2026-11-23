Both are owned by Susannah and Rich Ricci and the former was bought from France after winning a newcomers race at Auteuil in March. She was the subject of good reports from the early autumn stable tours.

However, she now won’t be seen until next season while Selma De Vary, a leading fancy for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham following her Grade One success in the Prix Alain Du Breil in May, has also picked up an injury but could return for another of the major spring Festivals.

In a statement to Sporting Life and The Overround, the trainer said: “After the highs of the weekend, we’ve suffered a double blow with Chic Me out for the season and Selma De Vary on the sidelines. However, the hope is she might be ready for Punchestown and would then go back to France after that if all goes well.”

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