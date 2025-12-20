Willie Mullins has two entries in Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase

Willie Mullins has two entries in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
The champion trainer has entered the exciting pair of Jimmy Du Seuil and Kitzbuhel who both made winning starts over fences.
The home defence is led by John Francome winner Wendigo. Salver, impressive in the Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown and Paul Nicholls’ Blueking D’Oroux.
There’s a potential French raider too in Secret D’Etat. David Cottin’s charge returned from nearly two years on the sidelines to win the Prix Gold Tweet at Durtal in November before finishing second in the Prix Bernard De Dufau Chase at Auteuil.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.