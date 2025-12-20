Willie Mullins has two entries in Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase

The champion trainer has entered the exciting pair of Jimmy Du Seuil and Kitzbuhel who both made winning starts over fences.

The home defence is led by John Francome winner Wendigo. Salver, impressive in the Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown and Paul Nicholls’ Blueking D’Oroux.

There’s a potential French raider too in Secret D’Etat. David Cottin’s charge returned from nearly two years on the sidelines to win the Prix Gold Tweet at Durtal in November before finishing second in the Prix Bernard De Dufau Chase at Auteuil.