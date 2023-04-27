It's been a fabulous couple of days at Punchestown for our star columnist, now check out the champion trainer on his Thursday team.

Punchestown Thursday Runners 15:40 Feu Du Bresil

15:40 Figaroc

My two runners have both had training problems over the last few years and I was happy to win a race with both this season. Now they are in handicap company, for the first time in Feu Du Bresil’s case, and it will be tough for them. They’re not real sharp two milers, they may want three in time, and are more big chasing types rather than quick hurdlers. If the ground holds up we might get them over fences when the new season starts. The one chance they have is if the forecast rain comes before the first race as that would help.

16:15 Dinoblue

She was very good to win at Fairyhouse after her hard race at Cheltenham. It’s a tough ask to come back to Punchestown but it’s a nice prize and she might as well take her chance before she goes out to grass for the summer. She’s a tough mare and we’ll hope for the best. 17:25 Asterion Forlonge

17:25 Monkfish

We’re well represented in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle with four runners. Both Asterion Forlonge and Monkfish came out of their race at Fairyhouse, where Asterion Forlonge beat his stablemate half-a-length, well. If the forecast rain does fall that will suit Monkfish but on their hurdles ratings it’s hard to see either winning. If they ran well and picked up a chunk of the prize-money, I’d be happy. Stepping back to three miles will help Monkfish if the run isn’t coming too soon after Fairyhouse. It’s not ideal but there’s nothing else for him in the near future so he’ll take his chance. 17:25 Klassical Dream

He had a nice run at Cheltenham and we were very lucky to get him there, so I’d say he’ll strip a lot fitter for that outing. He might be the one to give the favourite Teahupoo most to do. He likes this track and is a lot straighter than he was at Cheltenham and would have a rating to nearly win it.

Klassical Dream winning at Punchestown

17:25 Whatdeawant

Owned by Sean and Bernardine Mulryan but will probably be making up the numbers here. It’s their local track and we’re hoping for the best. 18:00 Haxo

The trip will suit him, but he was very disappointing at Fairyhouse where he never got into the race and he now has to put two bad runs behind him. If he can finish in the first half dozen I’d be pleased. 18:00 Parmenion

I prefer him of my four runners in this, the mount of Danny Mullins, and he’s a horse I think will improve from his last run when third behind Nick Rockett at Fairyhouse. Going up to three miles will suit him. 18:00 Seabank Bistro

Paul has picked him. He disappointed at Cheltenham but ran a bit better at Fairyhouse last time. It might be tough for him to figure in the finish though. 18:00 Sir Argus

His jumping leaves a lot to be desired at times but he got it right when winning at Cork last time. Brian Hayes takes over on Thursday and if he gets him jumping as well as Kieran Callaghan did that day then he has a chance off this nice low weight. 18:35 Dysart Dynamo

Fell at the last at Cheltenham and if that hasn’t dented his confidence, he might give El Fabiolo most to do. He likes this track.

El Fabiolo has Jonbon trailing in his wake

18:35 El Fabiolo

Put in a great performance to win the Sporting Life Arkle last month where he was every impressive. We’d be hoping he can do something similar again on Thursday. 18:35 Saint Roi

Ran well at Aintree when second to Banbridge. That form would give him a little chance in this, but I think El Fabiolo is the one we’re looking at here. 19:10 Pont Aval

She’s been a little disappointing all year and is one to watch rather than follow. Hopefully she can come right on the day and get back on track at one of Ireland’s big festivals. 19:45 Ballyburn

Patrick rides. He was very hard on himself when he won here over course and distance but you’d like the way he finished that day and is a horse we like. 19:45 Chosen Witness

Jody rides but he was very disappointing at Cheltenham where he was too free but maybe a change of tactics and less excitement around the parade ring at Punchestown might help him run into a place. The forecast rain will suit him – and all of ours. 19:45 Dancing City

A horse that does things well. It wouldn’t surprise me if he gives Ballyburn most to do. 19:45 Loughglynn

Finished ninth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last time but his form before of his win at Naas before that is excellent. 19:45 Special Cadeau