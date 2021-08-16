Monday runners ICARE ALLEN – 12.05 Leopardstown

He was impressive when winning in France and he jumps very well. We’re hoping for a big run from this fella. GLENS OF ANTRIM – 12.20 Limerick

Glens Of Antrim is quite an unusual article in our yard in that she’s a six-race maiden over hurdles. She must be one of the highest-rated maiden mares in the country and this race, over this trip, should be well within her grasp. ALLEGORIE DE VASSY – 12.20 Limerick

She is a lovely mare that we bought in France with hurdling experience and she’s one to keep an eye on. GENTLEMAN DE MEE – 12.35 Leopardstown

He’s a nice type of horse. We’ll need to get a lot more rain for him to be seen at his best.

MT LEINSTER – 12.35 Leopardstown

Under present ground conditions, Mt Leinster could be a big player. He ran very free the last day and I’m hoping Sean can rein him in and if the rain doesn’t come then he’ll be a big player. HAUT EN COULEURS – 12.35 Leopardstown

He has run some fantastic races over hurdles and the way he gallops, and the way he jumps, he’s going to be a big player in this race. He gets a valuable 6lb four-year-old allowance which can be huge at this time of year. CHACUN POUR SOI – 1.10 Leopardstown

He seems fine after a disappointing run at Sandown. He loves this track and I think he’ll handle the ground however it comes up on the day. We’re looking forward to getting him back on track with a good run here. We didn’t declare Energumene because he has other options, and we’ll keep them apart for the time being. ARCTIC WARRIOR – 1.45 Leopardstown

I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of Arctic Warrior. When he puts it all together he’ll be a major player and hopefully that’ll happen today. FAROUT – 1.45 Leopardstown

Farout can jump very well but other times he can get a bit upset and doesn’t jump quite so well. He’s a tough horse to ride but if Sean O’Keeffe gets on with him, he has a chance of being in with a shout going to the last.

GRANGEE – 1.45 Leopardstown

Grangee was impressive on her hurdling debut, I’m not sure how much strength the race had but she couldn’t do it any easier than she did. With her fillies’ allowance on a track she likes – indeed she won a Grade Two bumper here – she goes there with every chance. CLASS CONTI – 2.55 Leopardstown

We’ve got four in the Paddy Power Chase, all with different kinds of chances. Class Conti has a lot of weight and for his first run of the season it could be a tough task. AGUSTA GOLD – 2.55 Leopardstown

She ran well when fresh for her previous trainer and she’s built to carry this sort of weight. I’m hoping she could capitalise on being fit and fresh here. LORD ROYAL – 2.55 Leopardstown

Lord Royal has the benefit of Jack Foley’s valuable 5lb claim and I think his run the last day will put him right for this. He’ll hopefully have every chance on this track. STONES AND ROSES – 2.55 Leopardstown

Stones And Roses is ridden by Brian Hayes and has a lovely light weight which puts him in here with a chance. I’m hoping the rain comes and every bit that does will suit this fella. It’s a tough race to win but it’s been good to us in recent years. EMBASSY GARDENS – 3.30 Leopardstown