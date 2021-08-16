Willie Mullins gives us the lowdown on his weekend runners at Navan and Thurles before reflecting on a highly successful week in Ireland.

SATURDAY RUNNERS DEPLOY THE GETAWAY – 11.30 Navan

DEPLOY THE GETAWAY kicks off our weekend in the Irish Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle at Navan. He ran a great race in second at Gowran last month, he was a little unlucky as the one hurdle he missed was the last. I would think a similar type of run with a little better jumping could be good enough to win here. HA D’OR – 12.05 Navan

HA D’OR is taking a big drop in class in the Navan Ford Maiden Hurdle compared to the races he ran in last season. I think his second last run at Leopardstown gives him a major chance in this race but he’s a difficult ride. If Brian Hayes can settle him he’s obviously a big player. BELLE METAL – 12.05 Navan

BELLE METAL goes in the same race and she was two from two in bumpers. She’s a very good jumper, her bumper form is very good and she will like the ground. She’s going to be a major player in this contest as well. It’s not ideal having to run two good horses against each other here, but the way the season has gone we’re just getting them out the best we can. MINELLA COCOONER – 12.35 Navan

Paul Townend rides MINELLA COCOONER in the Mervyn Gray Construction Maiden Hurdle and I think this fellow ran a great race on his first hurdles run at Cork and it was just lack of match practice that caught him out. Any improvement gives him a great chance here. CIEL DE NEIGE – 2.20 Navan

CIEL DE NEIGE won first time out over fences at Thurles putting in a very good round of jumping. He goes again in the Navanracecourse.ie Rated Novice Chase and this is a top-class race even though it’s just an ordinary novice chase. It shows the strength in depth of racing in Ireland. Ciel De Neige has as good a chance as any, but a few of the ones he has to give weight to might edge him for experience.

SUNDAY RUNNERS CAVALLINO – 12.10 Thurles

CAVALLINO goes in the BetVictor Irish EBF Beginners Chase and he’s bidding to get back on track after missing one down the back at Gowran and falling last month. At home he jumps quite well and he should appreciate this ground and trip. He goes there with a letter in front of his name rather than a number but I hope he has a clear round and finishes in the money. STRATUM – 12.10 Thurles

STRATUM runs in the same race and he’s coming back to Thurles having run well in third on his chasing debut at the track last time. Being a professional racehorse he ran very well and with normal improvement he’d be hard to beat on this occasion. BRAGANZA – 1.40 Thurles

BRAGANZA was very impressive here at Thurles the last day and she steps up in class in the Listed BetVictor Irish EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle. She impressed in winning but her jumping didn’t impress too many. She needs to improve and she needs practice to do that, but she’s done a good bit of schooling since and I hope it brings the right result. She gets an allowance from the two highly-rated horses and that will be needed. EABHA GRACE – 3.40 Thurles

EABHA GRACE runs in division two of the bumper and she’s very well bred this mare. Her dam was a Listed-winning half-sister to Bob Olinger and she’s by Walk In The Park. On breeding you’d think she’ll like the good to yielding ground and she’s one we’re looking forward to.

Great to have Townend back We had a good week with Paul Townend back and he was back with a bang riding five winners on the trot for us at Fairyhouse and Naas. He started with two winners in beginners’ chases for us in Blue Lord and Stattler who put in two very good performances, then went on to win on Hi Ho Phoenix who he said likes jumping and jumping hurdles does seem to have improved his form no end. Paul had those three winners at Fairyhouse last Saturday and then he went on to Naas to win on Hawai Game and Brandy Love on Thursday, getting the spare ride on the former after Mark Walsh was injured. Hawai Game jumps quite big, more like a chaser, but he got more professional as he went. Brandy Love was very professional, jumping out and making the running, and giving Paul a terrific spin. She could find her way to the top in the mares’ novice division this season, being by new young sire Jet Away.