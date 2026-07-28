+ Log in to read full article
Get the latest from the leading trainer

Willie Mullins Galway Thursday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Sporting Life Plus
Wed July 29, 2026 · 2h ago

Our columnist on his team for Galway on Thursday with Paul Townend on Murcia in the big race.

15:20 Soir De Garde

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING