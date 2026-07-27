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Willie Mullins Galway Wednesday runners

Willie Mullins Galway Festival Wednesday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Sporting Life Plus
Tue July 28, 2026 · 2h ago

Our star columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners at Galway on Wednesday.

17:05 Al Arrivee

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