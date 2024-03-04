Willie Mullins expects conversation to take place over Lossiemouth target

With Constitution Hill ruled out of a Unibet Champion Hurdle defence, Gordon Elliott has already indicated he could switch Irish Point from the Stayers’ Hurdle as a result of his absence.

Lossiemouth is currently the favourite for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, which connections stated would be her target after her superb win in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham in January.

Mullins’ has the new favourite for the Champion in State Man but is yet to decide if there will be a change of plan for Lossiemouth, who is one of five remaining entries for the Closutton team.

“It’s tough on Nicky (Henderson) and Michael Buckley (owner),” Mullins said. “We’ve a week to go and we’re not there yet either, anything can happen in this game. I haven’t really thought about whether we’d supplement anything else. We have plenty still in it.

“Lossiemouth is still in it and I suppose a conversation will be had.”