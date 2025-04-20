Willie Mullins Easter Monday runners: Plumpton and Fairyhouse

Runners at two meetings for our star columnist on Monday including two in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Fairyhouse 14:05 Last Kingdom

This might be a tough assignment for Last Kingdom. He's a horse that works well but always disappoints me on the racetrack. If Mark [Walsh] can find the key to him, I'll be happy. 14:40 Blue Lemons

Blue Lemons disappointed in Cheltenham, looks like he didn't see it out up the hill. This recent rain might not be a help to him so it might be hard to make a case for him. He made a good impression at Gowran but didn't follow up on that. 15:50 Gala Marceau

15:50 Kopeck De Mee

15:50 Spread Boss Ted

Paul [Townend] has elected to ride Gala Marceau off a light weight and I think the conditions of the race really suit her. All going well, she might be the best of mine. Kopeck De Mee ran a good race at Aintree after disappointing at Cheltenham but is well out at the conditions now and he would need everything to go his way. I think this ground will suit Spread Boss Ted but I'm not sure the conditions of the race really suit him.

16:20 Blood Destiny

16:20 Kilcruit

16:20 Saint Sam

This race is going to be a very difficult tactical race so a lot will depend on who gets the best of the exchanges over the early jumps. Paul has elected to ride Blood Destiny and while the others are trying to figure one another out, Paul might get the best of the early exchanges as he will be able to ride his own race whereas a lot of the other runners are very keen running types. Saint Sam is one of those keen running types and might not suit this track while Kilcruit has his chance but will have to improve. 17:00 Quai De Bourbon

17:00 Sa Majeste

Quai De Bourbon would have a good chance but he just has to get his jumping right but if he gets a clear round, he'll be a big force. Sa Majeste likes this place but I'm not sure that the recent bad weather will suit him, I'd prefer if we didn't get that rain for him. 18:10 Sortudo

Sortudo ran well in the Cheltenham bumper but I think a lot more will be expected to win this type of a race. Plumpton 2.35 Westport Cove

I think the nature of the track and the ground will suit him, he likes to get on with his jumping. He was a good second to Aspire Tower last time and there's a lot going for him. 3.45 Mr Escobar

He favours going left-handed so that should suit him and he's another one that will like the ground and the track. 5.35 Emerald Poet