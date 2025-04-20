Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
The latest from Willie Mullins
The latest from Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Easter Monday runners: Plumpton and Fairyhouse

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Sun April 20, 2025 · 3h ago

Runners at two meetings for our star columnist on Monday including two in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Fairyhouse

14:05 Last Kingdom

This might be a tough assignment for Last Kingdom. He's a horse that works well but always disappoints me on the racetrack. If Mark [Walsh] can find the key to him, I'll be happy.

14:40 Blue Lemons

Blue Lemons disappointed in Cheltenham, looks like he didn't see it out up the hill. This recent rain might not be a help to him so it might be hard to make a case for him. He made a good impression at Gowran but didn't follow up on that.

15:50 Gala Marceau

15:50 Kopeck De Mee

15:50 Spread Boss Ted

Paul [Townend] has elected to ride Gala Marceau off a light weight and I think the conditions of the race really suit her. All going well, she might be the best of mine.

Kopeck De Mee ran a good race at Aintree after disappointing at Cheltenham but is well out at the conditions now and he would need everything to go his way.

I think this ground will suit Spread Boss Ted but I'm not sure the conditions of the race really suit him.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/fairyhouse/chase-class-1-3m-5f-37y/35441980?aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_RACETIPS

16:20 Blood Destiny

16:20 Kilcruit

16:20 Saint Sam

This race is going to be a very difficult tactical race so a lot will depend on who gets the best of the exchanges over the early jumps.

Paul has elected to ride Blood Destiny and while the others are trying to figure one another out, Paul might get the best of the early exchanges as he will be able to ride his own race whereas a lot of the other runners are very keen running types.

Saint Sam is one of those keen running types and might not suit this track while Kilcruit has his chance but will have to improve.

17:00 Quai De Bourbon

17:00 Sa Majeste

Quai De Bourbon would have a good chance but he just has to get his jumping right but if he gets a clear round, he'll be a big force.

Sa Majeste likes this place but I'm not sure that the recent bad weather will suit him, I'd prefer if we didn't get that rain for him.

18:10 Sortudo

Sortudo ran well in the Cheltenham bumper but I think a lot more will be expected to win this type of a race.

Plumpton

2.35 Westport Cove

I think the nature of the track and the ground will suit him, he likes to get on with his jumping. He was a good second to Aspire Tower last time and there's a lot going for him.

3.45 Mr Escobar

He favours going left-handed so that should suit him and he's another one that will like the ground and the track.

5.35 Emerald Poet

It's great to get Harry Cobden to ride this son of Yeats. Eleanor Manning had a good winner last weekend in Ayr and hopefully her luck is in and we will go close.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING