Frere D'Armes jumps to victory at Newbury
Frere D'Armes in action

Willie Mullins, Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls latest runners in run-in to National Hunt season

By Sporting Life
12:57 · SUN April 21, 2024

Willie Mullins moved almost £180,000 clear at the top of the British jumps trainers’ championship on Saturday, and looks sure to collect the trophy next weekend.

Here we map out the day’s runners for the Irish maestro, and nearest rivals Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls, as the title run-in moves onto Kempton, Ffos Las and Hexham...

Willie Mullins

1.42 Ffos Las – Rath Gaul Boy

Timeform comment: A useful bumper scorer who was much more settled when easily getting off the mark over hurdles in 20-runner novice at Fairyhouse (16f, heavy) 22 days ago. This Irish challenger holds leading claims with better to come.

Dan Skelton

1.42 Ffos Las – Dunbulcan Bay

Timeform comment: Flemensfirth gelding who shaped with promise when a debut fifth of 12 in bumper at Exeter (16.7f, soft, 17/2) 154 days ago. No forlorn hope on his hurdles debut.

2.12 Ffos Las – Delgany Dreamer

Timeform comment: Still to build on the mild promise she showed in maidens, although didn't seem to stay 25f at Plumpton last time. Headgear removed.

2.42 Ffos Las – Havock

Timeform comment: Verging on fair in bumpers and ran to a similar level when second on Stratford hurdle debut in November. No show in 3 subsequent starts but he's nevertheless of interest now switched to fences.

4.15 Ffos Las – Hugueneau

Timeform comment: Still looking for first success and no real signs of improvement since switched to Dan Skelton, just respectable fourth of 10 in handicap hurdle (22/1) at Market Rasen (16.6f, good to soft) last time. Others more appealing.

6.00 Kempton – Frere d’Armes

Timeform comment: Improved for switch to chasing last season, landing handicaps over C&D andt Newbury. Hasn't added to those victories this term but got back on track when third at Ascot (16.8f, good to soft) last month and his yard could hardly be in better form.

6.30 Kempton – Hidden Heroics

Timeform comment: Resumed winning ways in staying handicap chase at Ludlow in December but has struggled since, well held at Cheltenham on Wednesday. Turned out quickly.

7.00 Kempton – Kourosh

Timeform comment: Fair winner on the Flat in Germany who bolted up on his Wetherby hurdle debut in November. No real progress both completed starts since but he's in good hands and it's still early days, so it would be unwise to overlook this 4-y-o.

Paul Nicholls

3.42 Ffos Las - Take Your Time

Timeform comment: Winner of first 2 starts over fences, including a runaway success over 25f at Wincanton in December. Most disappointing the last twice but it would be churlish to write him off given that initial promise.

5.05 Hexham - Stratagem

Timeform comment: Useful sort who made all in extended 3m Southwell hunter in May 2022 and shaped better than the distance beaten suggests after lengthy absence/another breathing operation there 7 weeks ago. Clearly retains ability and probably the way to go.

6.30 Kempton - Switch Hitter

Timeform comment: Returned from 9 months off with a pair of creditable efforts in 3m Ascot handicaps but needs to shrug off a poor run at Sandown 6 weeks ago.

7.00 Kempton - Him Malaya

Timeform comment: Got off the mark when landing 2m Wincanton handicap in November and backed it up with a solid third there following month. However, he ran no sort of a race at Sandown when last seen at the end of January, which tempers enthusiasm.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

