Saldier, Sharjah and State Man are Willie Mullins’ three representatives in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

The Closutton maestro has saddled 11 previous winners of the Grade One contest, including 10 of the last 11, and was responsible for six of the eight contenders following Tuesday’s confirmation stage. Mullins suggested all six could take their chance, but has halved that squad after deciding against running Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban, Ballymore hero Sir Gerhard and talented mare Echoes In Rain. Sharjah, who as usual will be ridden by the trainer’s son Patrick, will be bidding for his third Morgiana success following victories in 2018 and 2021.