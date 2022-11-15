Mullins is the winning-most trainer of the race which is the first Grade One of the Irish National Hunt season, and has had a stranglehold on the contest in recent history, winning 10 of the last 11 renewals.

There is the potential for three of this year’s Cheltenham Festival heroes from Closutton clashing, with Sir Gerhard and State Man among the sextet and Triumph Hurdle champion Vauban one of three for Rich Ricci along with previous winners Sharjah and Saldier.

The six is complete by the mare Echoes In Rain, who was second to Honeysuckle in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle in her last appearance in this sphere.

“At this stage, all six are intended runners,” said Mullins.

“Vauban is an exciting prospect after his win in the Triumph Hurdle last year, but it is difficult for four-year-olds to win this race. I said if we’re going to make a Champion Hurdle horse out of him then let him take on good horses in the Morgiana.