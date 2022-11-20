Vauban featured among Mullins' six initial entries for Sunday's Morgiana Hurdle, though he was only of three taken out at the final declaration stage and a potential reappearance run remains up in the air.

“He’s just not ready yet," said Mullins.

"He’s only four, he’s a baby, and he mightn’t be up to Champion Hurdle class this year.

“It’s about once every 25 or 30 years that a four-year-old is able to go through and win (the Champion Hurdle) and it’s usually a bad renewal of it.

"I don’t think this year is going to be a bad renewal the way things are shaping up."