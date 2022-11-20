Trainer Willie Mullins has issued a relatively downbeat bulletin over Triumph Hurdle hero Vauban, whose return to competitive action has been delayed.
Vauban featured among Mullins' six initial entries for Sunday's Morgiana Hurdle, though he was only of three taken out at the final declaration stage and a potential reappearance run remains up in the air.
“He’s just not ready yet," said Mullins.
"He’s only four, he’s a baby, and he mightn’t be up to Champion Hurdle class this year.
“It’s about once every 25 or 30 years that a four-year-old is able to go through and win (the Champion Hurdle) and it’s usually a bad renewal of it.
"I don’t think this year is going to be a bad renewal the way things are shaping up."
