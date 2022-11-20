Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Vauban wins at Punchestown
Vauban wins at Punchestown

Willie Mullins cool over Vauban Champion Hurdle prospects

By Sporting Life
15:16 · SUN November 20, 2022

Trainer Willie Mullins has issued a relatively downbeat bulletin over Triumph Hurdle hero Vauban, whose return to competitive action has been delayed.

Vauban featured among Mullins' six initial entries for Sunday's Morgiana Hurdle, though he was only of three taken out at the final declaration stage and a potential reappearance run remains up in the air.

“He’s just not ready yet," said Mullins.

"He’s only four, he’s a baby, and he mightn’t be up to Champion Hurdle class this year.

“It’s about once every 25 or 30 years that a four-year-old is able to go through and win (the Champion Hurdle) and it’s usually a bad renewal of it.

"I don’t think this year is going to be a bad renewal the way things are shaping up."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING