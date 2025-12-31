Willie Mullins considering top-class targets for El Fabiolo after Punchestown win

The eight-year-old lost his way over fences last season which included three falls, but appreciated the return to smaller obstacles as he made all the running under Danny Mullins to land the two-mile, three-furlong Make The Tote App Your New Year's Resolution NYE Hurdle by eight and a half lengths from Glen Kiln (8/1).

Mullins told Racing TV: "He always was a good hurdler. We went chasing and it didn't work out totally for him.

"It's nice to have a race like this to bring him back over hurdles. We'll probably stay over hurdles for the foreseeable future, but I'll have a word with Simon and Isaac (owners). I'd probably prefer to stay over hurdles.

"I think that trip looked fine to me, he could go back to two miles. I'm looking at a race like the Aintree Hurdle at this point in time, but the Irish Champion Hurdle and Red Mills Hurdle could be options as well."