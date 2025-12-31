Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
El Fabiolo and Paul Townend in splendid isolation

Willie Mullins considering top-class targets for El Fabiolo after Punchestown win

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed December 31, 2025 · 3h ago

El Fabiolo rediscovered his mojo at Punchestown on Wednesday, leaving Willie Mullins considering a shot at the Irish Champion Hurdle.

The eight-year-old lost his way over fences last season which included three falls, but appreciated the return to smaller obstacles as he made all the running under Danny Mullins to land the two-mile, three-furlong Make The Tote App Your New Year's Resolution NYE Hurdle by eight and a half lengths from Glen Kiln (8/1).

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Mullins told Racing TV: "He always was a good hurdler. We went chasing and it didn't work out totally for him.

"It's nice to have a race like this to bring him back over hurdles. We'll probably stay over hurdles for the foreseeable future, but I'll have a word with Simon and Isaac (owners). I'd probably prefer to stay over hurdles.

"I think that trip looked fine to me, he could go back to two miles. I'm looking at a race like the Aintree Hurdle at this point in time, but the Irish Champion Hurdle and Red Mills Hurdle could be options as well."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING