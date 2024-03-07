Willie Mullins confirms Ballyburn target at Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins has firmed up his plans for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Gallagher Novices' Hurdle with Ballyburn confirmed for the latter race.
Mystical Power and Tullyhill will headline his team for the Supreme Novices', the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival next Tuesday, with Paul Townend riding the latter, owned by Cheveley Park Stud.
Ballyburn, however, will step up in trip for the 2m5f Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (registered as the Baring Bingham), the opening race on Wednesday.
Mullins told Sporting Life: "Mystical Power will run in the Sky Bet Supreme and Ballyburn, all being well, will run in the Baring Bingham.
"Paul Townend will probably ride Tullyhill in the Supreme."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.