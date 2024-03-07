Willie Mullins confirms Ballyburn target at Cheltenham Festival

Mystical Power and Tullyhill will headline his team for the Supreme Novices', the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival next Tuesday, with Paul Townend riding the latter, owned by Cheveley Park Stud.

Ballyburn, however, will step up in trip for the 2m5f Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (registered as the Baring Bingham), the opening race on Wednesday.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "Mystical Power will run in the Sky Bet Supreme and Ballyburn, all being well, will run in the Baring Bingham.

"Paul Townend will probably ride Tullyhill in the Supreme."