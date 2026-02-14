Willie Mullins completes big-race double at Gowran Park

Closutton is ‘over the hill and not very far away’ from Gowran Park and the two main prizes on Red Mills Trials Day joined the countless others which have gone across the county boundary over the years.

The Grade 2 Chase completed was leg two as Impaire et Passe got up late after running down Sa Fureur on his first start for 291 days with Mullins' other runner Classic Getaway, who made much of the early running in third.

One telling feature of the race, run over just short of two-and-a-half miles, was a winning time more than a minute outside of standard.

The winner has plenty of spring options holding entries in the Ryanair Chase, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and Randox Grand National.