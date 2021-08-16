Our star columnist is hoping for rain to unleash more of his big guns in the coming days and weeks. Check out his thoughts on his weekend team.

I thought the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown last Sunday was one of the most tactical races I’ve seen. Davy Russell was very good in front and trying to engage both of our runners, trying to get them into a battle from a long way out. I thought Patrick was very clever in just keeping pulling Sharjah off Zanahiyr and getting as close to the winning post as he could before letting him use his speed. Sean O’Keeffe had an awful time on Echoes In Rain who clearly pulled too hard. She appeared to be jumping at a hundred miles an hour when they were only going 20. She made a few mistakes which I think took her confidence away but as the season goes on and she gets involved in races that are run at a faster pace, on slower ground, then I hope we’ll see the improvement she’s shown us at home.

Dysart Diamond was a nice surprise. She looked to be a handicap mare last winter and this summer so it was great to see her progress into Listed company and win as she did. She’s gone up a whole division which is great for her owner/breeder. Who knows where her improvement will end? I think good ground is vital for her. At home she works like a two-and-a-half mile horse and we might try a longer trip again if the ground is right. My Sister Sarah is in at Kempton on Monday in the Racing TV Mares’ Hurdle. She’s suited by the conditions of the race and Molly Ollys Wishes, who potentially looked a big danger, runs at Ascot on Saturday. She could well head there. I entered Kilcruit for a maiden hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday more in hope than expectation. The most recent weather forecast doesn’t suggest there’ll be a material change in the ground before then, so I doubt he’ll run. I have a few entries in the race that will handle it better so we’ll probably wait for another day with him. That’s the way I’m thinking at the minute.

Al Boum Photo is in at Thurles on Thursday and is in great form. I doubt he’ll run on the ground either given the forecast and we’ve plenty of others in that race too who’ll handle it. Ontheropes, Brahma Bull and Annamix will all head to Newbury next Saturday for the Ladbrokes Trophy and we’ll go through that race in next week’s column. Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s team. Gowran Park, Saturday 12:00 Bacardys

Being by Coastal Path out of a Robin Des Champs mare I’m hoping he’ll be fine on the ground here. It’s a tough race with Bob Olinger in there but if my fellow could get a clear round that would be a nice start for him. He’s fit and well. 12:00 Cavallino

He makes his first start over fences and jumps well but might need a full three miles to make an impact over fences. I think he’ll handle the ground OK and we’re letting him start his campaign here. 13:03 Fan De Blues

He’s another who should like the surface and comes here with good recent form. He has every chance even though he has top weight to carry. 13:38 Deploy The Getaway

He won a point-to-point before joining us and has done some lovely work at home, but he was very green when he ran in a bumper at Thurles last season. I was disappointed with him there as his homework had been much better than that. He’s a difficult ride and I hope Sean O’Keeffe gets on well with him.

13:38 Tempo Chapter Two

He’s fit and well, jumps very well and I’d be giving him every chance in this. 14:13 Dark Voyager

His handicap rating gives him a chance here but I think Saint Felicien, Slip Of The Tongue and In From The Cold are three fair horses in against us. This is going to be a very informative race. I hope my fellow wins, but he could run a very good race and finish fourth. Navan Sunday 14:50 Lord Royal

He disappointed a few times last season but might just prefer the better ground he gets on Sunday. I’m going to take a chance, run him and find out. He’s still a maiden but it didn’t stop Ontheropes from winning the Munster National. 15:20 Mt Leinster

I think the ground will really suit him here. He’ll have learned plenty from his chasing debut at Wexford and should have a good chance. 15:20 Rambranlt'jac

He’ll go on the ground too but I don’t think his form is up to winning this. With a clear round, which can be a difficult thing to do at Navan, I’m hoping he can get into the money.

15:50 Flemencello

She’s by Flemensfirth out of an Accordion mare so I’m a little worried the ground might be on the lively side for her but it’s a Listed race and we have to take our chance. 15:50 Nos Na Gaoithe