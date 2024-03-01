Sporting Life
Check out the Willie Mullins column

Willie Mullins column: Weekend runners preview

By Willie Mullins
17:58 · FRI March 01, 2024

A low-key weekend for our star columnist but you can check out his thoughts on the Saturday and Sunday team.

Navan Saturday

15:15 Special Cadeau

I think the step up in trip will suit but him I’m not as sure the very testing ground will. He’s improving with racing over hurdles, and I’d hope he’ll go well.

15:48 Blood Destiny

He was beaten by Spillane’s Tower at Punchestown last time but is three pounds better off with that rival on Saturday and I’m hoping that will help him to reverse the form. It’s a shorter trip too and that will hopefully make a big difference as well.

WILLIE MULLINS CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL STABLE TOUR - THE FINAL WORD

Leopardstown Sunday

13:40 Blizzard Of Oz

Both my runners in this have a good chance. This fellow won at Punchestown on heavy ground in December so we know conditions shouldn’t be a problem.

13:40 Captain Cody

I think the ground will really suit him and this could be his day. He ran well when second at Naas last time and Paul Townend takes the ride.

14:50 Cash Back

Its very hard to find races for him now – and at his age this trip will be a little sharp for him – but the fact the ground will be very testing is in his favour.

