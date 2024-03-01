Willie Mullins column: Weekend runners preview

Navan Saturday 15:15 Special Cadeau

I think the step up in trip will suit but him I’m not as sure the very testing ground will. He’s improving with racing over hurdles, and I’d hope he’ll go well.

He was beaten by Spillane’s Tower at Punchestown last time but is three pounds better off with that rival on Saturday and I’m hoping that will help him to reverse the form. It’s a shorter trip too and that will hopefully make a big difference as well.

Leopardstown Sunday 13:40 Blizzard Of Oz

Both my runners in this have a good chance. This fellow won at Punchestown on heavy ground in December so we know conditions shouldn’t be a problem.

I think the ground will really suit him and this could be his day. He ran well when second at Naas last time and Paul Townend takes the ride.

Its very hard to find races for him now – and at his age this trip will be a little sharp for him – but the fact the ground will be very testing is in his favour.

