Willie Mullins column: Weekend runners preview

The horses are running fine at the moment, and it was great to see Monkfish back in a winning vein in the Galmoy Hurdle at Thurles. I was hoping he’d run well but it was a pleasant surprise he was able to beat a good field of horses like he did. It leaves the door open now to prepare him for Cheltenham for the Stayers’ Hurdle or the Gold Cup and he could take his chance in either. We’ll see how he comes out the race and assess the options coming up to the Festival itself. Cheltenham Saturday 13:50 Capodanno

I think he has a chance in this and is good each-way value. The track and trip will both suit him and while it’s a competitive race, he has plenty of positives going into it. 15:00 Lossiemouth

It’s her first run of the season but I think she’s in tip-top order at the minute and it’s a track she likes. She won here in the Triumph Hurdle and I’d be hoping for a big run. She’s done some nice work at home ahead of this and I’m very happy to let her take her chance. Her form from last season is holding up well.

Doncaster 14:05 Ashroe Diamond

14:05 Gala Marceau

Patrick always rides Ashroe Diamond and him being in the saddle is a big plus for her but I do think she might be outclassed by her stablemate in this. Gala Marceau is having her first run of the season and I think the weight of her juvenile form will take her close. The one thing in Ashroe Diamond’s favour is the fact she has a run under her belt. Fairyhouse 14:15 A Penny A Hundred

This mare is improving all the time and had a great run when second to Jetara at Punchestown in December. That form is strong and gives her a chance. 14:15 Jade De Grugy

Brian Hayes gets the leg up here with Paul Townend on duty at Cheltenham and it’s a nice ride for him. She was very impressive in Leopardstown and hopefully can confirm that impression on Saturday. 14:15 Judicieuse Allen

She came with a very late run to win at Limerick. That gives her a chance but she probably needs to improve. 14:15 Pink In The Park

We were very pleased with her last run when second at Leopardstown over Christmas, again behind Jetara. I think she’s a mare who’s galloping stronger as she progresses into the spring. The ground will suit her better, but this could be a tough contest.

14:50 Houlanbatordechais

Finished sixth in a good race at Leopardstown last time and showed a nice improvement from his first run. A similar progression again would put him in the picture here and he has a chance of finishing in the first three. 14:50 Western Diego

He shows up as a nice horse at home but is proving difficult to ride on the track. He’ll have to leave behind his hurdling debut at Cork and come back to some of his better bumper form to have a chance. The experience of that first run might hold him in good stead though. 16:28 Argento Boy

A nice horse for the Turleys by Jukebox Jury out of a Bob Back mare. He does things nicely at home. It’s interesting Patrick has decided to go to Doncaster and allow Jody Townend to ride this one and Argento Boy will give her a great spin. Naas Sunday 14:10 Zarak The Brave

He’s been given a little break after his disappointing run at Tipperary in October. I think he is back in better form now, comes here in great order. I think I can forgive the last run and that puts him in here with a big chance. 14:45 Embassy Gardens

This is a competitive race but the last win at Punchestown will put him right in the picture here with Paul riding. I give him every chance. He’s in good form at home. 14:45 Meetingofthewaters

He’s won his last two including a valuable handicap at Leopardstown and we’re putting a hood on him for the first time here as he was quite keen through the early stages that day.

15:15 Icare Desbois

He ran a nice race when third behind King Of Kingsfield at Leopardstown last time. I think that experience will stand him in good stead, and he can go better again on Sunday. This could be a good opportunity for him as his form was franked by Mirazur West in the week. 15:15 Special Cadeau

A horse who has disappointed me. He needs to get his act together and improve to leave those recent efforts behind him. 16:20 Jasmin De Vaux