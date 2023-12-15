Willie Mullins column: Weekend runners preview

El Fabiolo did it the hard way in the Hilly Way at Cork last weekend. He pulled his way to the front with Paul Townend but he got him jumping. He did the job well in the end and it should set him up for his next start. He came home well from the race.

Embassy Gardens was very good in Punchestown in the week and when Paul wanted him over the fifth, fourth and third last his jumping was excellent. He looks a real top-class chaser in the making, and it would be great to have one of those for his owner Sean Mulryan.

Blood Destiny, with his four-year-old allowance, was very impressive on his own chasing debut at Naas and he too impressed with his jumping. He’s by No Risk At All, jumps very well and he’s building on the promise he showed us last season. Hopefully he can continue in that vein because last season his form tapered off a little bit into the spring. I’m hoping we can maintain it this time around. He looks an exciting prospect.

Elixir D’Ainay has been frustrating to train, and it was nice to find a race like we did at Punchestown on Tuesday to get him back on the track. For him to win it was a bit special. Let’s hope he can go and build from there. We’ll probably keep him over hurdles for the rest of the season.

We’re very pleased with how Allaho came out of the Clonmel Oil Chase. The plan at the moment is to go for the King George at Kempton. I’m very happy with his progress and I think the track could suit his style of racing.