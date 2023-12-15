Willie Mullins column: Weekend runners preview

Our star columnist reflects on some big recent winners, has an update on Allaho and looks ahead to his weekend team.
El Fabiolo did it the hard way in the Hilly Way at Cork last weekend. He pulled his way to the front with Paul Townend but he got him jumping. He did the job well in the end and it should set him up for his next start. He came home well from the race.
Embassy Gardens was very good in Punchestown in the week and when Paul wanted him over the fifth, fourth and third last his jumping was excellent. He looks a real top-class chaser in the making, and it would be great to have one of those for his owner Sean Mulryan.
Blood Destiny, with his four-year-old allowance, was very impressive on his own chasing debut at Naas and he too impressed with his jumping. He’s by No Risk At All, jumps very well and he’s building on the promise he showed us last season. Hopefully he can continue in that vein because last season his form tapered off a little bit into the spring. I’m hoping we can maintain it this time around. He looks an exciting prospect.
Elixir D’Ainay has been frustrating to train, and it was nice to find a race like we did at Punchestown on Tuesday to get him back on the track. For him to win it was a bit special. Let’s hope he can go and build from there. We’ll probably keep him over hurdles for the rest of the season.
We’re very pleased with how Allaho came out of the Clonmel Oil Chase. The plan at the moment is to go for the King George at Kempton. I’m very happy with his progress and I think the track could suit his style of racing.
He jumps well at home and is a fine type of a horse by the right sire in Fame And Glory. The trip and ground will suit him and I’m looking for a good run from this fellow. He looks like a chaser and I’m looking forward to getting him out.
Owned by Malcolm Denmark and Sean O’Keeffe takes the ride. He has the pedigree to make a chaser and while I just think an extra half mile will suit him, it’s time to get him started for the season.
He’s been a little disappointing in bumpers, but I think stepping up to this sort of trip will bring his ability out. He’s a staying chaser in the making and two miles seven for his hurdling debut will really suit him. I’m hoping for a big run.
A lovely looking filly out of a dam who is a half-sister to El Fabiolo. I think she’s a real nice bumper type and Patrick has chosen to ride her. I’m looking forward to seeing her.
Another nicely bred filly being a half-sister to Enniskerry and from the family of Voler La Vadette. A daughter of Westerner, her page is very good and she’s nice. She might want a longer trip, but we’ll start her off in this.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org