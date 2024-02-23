Willie Mullins column: Weekend runners preview and Tullyhill reflections

Recent reflections

Tullyhill has been disappointing all season but he put it together at Punchestown and showed that his bumper form wasn’t a fluke. I think if he can keep his jumping together he is well up to any Grade 1 over the minimum trip in Ireland or England. He has the engine. We just need to keep his jumping right, he just needs a little bit of confidence and he seems to have got that now. It’s all systems go for the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Saint Sam was very good to do what he did in Gowran in really heavy ground, we were very impressed with him. That leaves him set up to go for a few nice races, probably on the home front rather than Cheltenham. Those small field conditions races probably bring out the best in him.

Mister Policeman is coming right. I know it was two miles but I believe he wants a longer trip, this race just looked a good opportunity for him and he took it very well.

Largy Hill impressed me at Thurles on Thursday doing what he did in that type of contest. It shows that he has as much speed as stamina as they had to change gear coming down the straight. He was probably the pick of the parade ring, which is a fair achievement considering the type of horse that was in there, and on the track he was very good. He’s more than just good looks and I’ll probably keep him at home rather than go to Cheltenham. If he keeps to this level of form next year perhaps he’ll then be entitled to go across the water.