Willie Mullins looks to put the final touches to Cheltenham preparations for Elimay and Billaway - check out his guide to the Saturday squad.
She’s very hard on herself in a race but I think she’s improving and if she could finish in the first three here that would be good progress.
This is a qualifier for the final and he’ll take his chance. I think he might need a longer trip but to get into that final he has to run here. Again, I’d be happy if he’s in the first four, it looks a hot renewal.
She had every chance when falling at the last at Fairyhouse and the form of that race would give her a really good chance in this. We just hope she hasn’t lost her confidence in jumping but she has schooled well at home since.
He’s improved a fair bit since his last run Fairyhouse and that puts him in here with a good chance. I’m hoping he can break his duck over hurdles.
Paul Townend gave her a great ride to win at Punchestown last time and Kieran Callaghan is in the saddle here. He rode a winner for us aboard Mi Lighthouse at Limerick earlier in the month. She has top weight, and the trip might be a bit short but I think she’s well handicapped and I want to start her off in a race like this and see how she goes. It’s a 0-109 handicap and she should carry the weight. Hopefully she has a good chance.
The conditions of the race really suit her. Ideally, she’d like a little further, but she should be fine and we’ve put cheekpieces on just to help her over this shorter trip. They should be a benefit and all being well she should do the business.
We’re coming back to war a bit soon with him, but I want runs into him before Cheltenham. He ran well at Thurles last time and I think this is an opportunity to head to the Festival on a winning note.
This is a step up for him, but I want to run him to get him some experience on the racetrack. He’ll be aimed for races at Punchestown.
