Check out the latest column from Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins column: Weekend runners including Elimay and Billaway

By Willie Mullins
17:22 · FRI February 11, 2022

Willie Mullins looks to put the final touches to Cheltenham preparations for Elimay and Billaway - check out his guide to the Saturday squad.

13:05 Feigh

She’s very hard on herself in a race but I think she’s improving and if she could finish in the first three here that would be good progress.

13:40 Hi Ho Phoenix

This is a qualifier for the final and he’ll take his chance. I think he might need a longer trip but to get into that final he has to run here. Again, I’d be happy if he’s in the first four, it looks a hot renewal.

14:15 Brooklynn Glory

She had every chance when falling at the last at Fairyhouse and the form of that race would give her a really good chance in this. We just hope she hasn’t lost her confidence in jumping but she has schooled well at home since.

14:50 Goven

He’s improved a fair bit since his last run Fairyhouse and that puts him in here with a good chance. I’m hoping he can break his duck over hurdles.

15:25 Whiskey Lullaby

Paul Townend gave her a great ride to win at Punchestown last time and Kieran Callaghan is in the saddle here. He rode a winner for us aboard Mi Lighthouse at Limerick earlier in the month. She has top weight, and the trip might be a bit short but I think she’s well handicapped and I want to start her off in a race like this and see how she goes. It’s a 0-109 handicap and she should carry the weight. Hopefully she has a good chance.

16:00 Elimay

The conditions of the race really suit her. Ideally, she’d like a little further, but she should be fine and we’ve put cheekpieces on just to help her over this shorter trip. They should be a benefit and all being well she should do the business.

16:30 Billaway

We’re coming back to war a bit soon with him, but I want runs into him before Cheltenham. He ran well at Thurles last time and I think this is an opportunity to head to the Festival on a winning note.

16:30 Good Bye Sam

This is a step up for him, but I want to run him to get him some experience on the racetrack. He’ll be aimed for races at Punchestown.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

