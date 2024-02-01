Willie Mullins column: Weekend runners & Dublin Racing Festival preview

The champion trainer guides us through his star-studded team for the opening day of the 2024 Dublin Racing Festival.

Leopardstown, Saturday

1.20 - Dancing City

Danny Mullins won this on Minella Cocooner for us in 2022 and he’s aboard this fellow. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of this horse yet but maybe he’ll have to go up even further in trip to show that. He’s one who will improve on nicer ground, and it will probably dry up before Saturday. He has his chance. 1.20 - I Will Be Baie

His win in Fairyhouse has worked out well and he looks one who’s going to improve nicely as the ground dries out in the spring. He’ll go well for Brian Hayes. 1.20 - Loughglynn

He’s won both his starts over hurdles and is a very tough horse. It’s significant that Patrick has elected to ride him and that’s a good omen for this horse. He’ll handle trip and ground. 1.20 - Predators Gold

He ran a cracker when second to Caldwell Potter at Christmas and looks like a horse who might want a trip. We’re trying that here and Paul Townend has chosen to ride him.

1.50 - Bunting

Brian Hayes takes the ride. I thought he was very impressive on his hurdling debut on what was described as nearly unraceable ground at Limerick on St Stephen’s Day. For a horse to come out and jump and finish like that was very good. He has every chance of going on from there. This will be a very informative race for Irish juveniles. 1.50 - Ethical Diamond

He was very free with Paul on his debut at Leopardstown but he disappointed us because he’d gone so far out. It might have been ground related, he’s still a maiden and the chances are he’ll still be a maiden over hurdles after this, but he wants to show us a lot more. He jumps well enough but needs to learn to settle and relax more in his races which didn’t seem to be a problem on the flat for him. It’s just experience he needs, and he still has a career as a dual-purpose horse ahead of him. 1.50 - Highwind

I thought he was impressive at Punchestown where he might have needed the run and still won. He was jumping well through the race until a horse made a mistake in front of him and he took his eye off his own jumping a little afterwards. If he keeps it together on Saturday, he could improve to be in the firing line. He did impress me the first day.

1.50 - Majborough

A French import who is a real fine horse and looks a chasing type rather than a juvenile hurdler. He has a big future in front of him and we’ll get to see how good he is on Saturday. 1.50 - Storm Heart

Paul has elected to ride him from our yard. He was very impressive in winning at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve where he jumped well and was very professional. With normal improvement he’d have a great chance here. 1.50 - Kargese

Looked a very hard ride in Leopardstown the last day. If she has learned to relax, and Danny will know her a lot better this time, she’s another with a chance. 2.25 - Facile Vega

He was very disappointing at Christmas, however his work in the meantime has been good. If he’s back to his best, he has his chance, but he does need to improve significantly from that run where you could see the warning lights were on from a long way out. I hope he’s coming into form in the spring. 2.25 - Il Etait Temps

Won a Grade One hurdle around here under Danny and he takes his chance. He likes the track and might learn a little more on Saturday going a shorter trip.

2.25 - Sharjah

He never ran well at this meeting on the hurdles course, but we’ve decided to let him take his chance under Brian Hayes. With a bit of luck, he might get into the money and the ground drying out will be a big help. 3.00 - Shanbally Kid

We’ve elected to go back over hurdles with him. He found jumping fences at his age tough and he’s shown us he has an engine. We’ll let him stay over hurdles this season before maybe going back chasing next time around. Over this trip he has a chance and if he jumps his hurdles well, I think he might be well handicapped. 3.00 - Fine Margin

He’s another who could be well handicapped given the right conditions. His last run at Haydock was very good and he’d have every chance in this. 3.35 - Galopin Des Champs

He was very good in the Savills Chase over Christmas and let’s hope he can replicate that performance on Saturday. It’s a tough race but with a clear round he looks the one to beat.

Paul Townend all smiles after winning on Galopin Des Champs

3.35 - I Am Maximus

He has to improve a huge amount to get near the front two in this, but it will be more valuable experience for him moving forward. 4.10 - Henn See

I love horses down towards the bottom of the weights in races like this and we have a good jockey booking in Mikey O’Sullivan. Off this weight he has every chance. A higher-quality race where they go a stronger pace might suit him. 4.40 - My Great Mate

It’s not often you see a Cheltenham and Punchestown Grade One bumper winner returning to bumpers but A Dream To Share is and he’s clearly going to be very hard to beat. My Great Mate is two from three in bumpers and Tom Costello rides. He might find the trip a little sharp for him, but has to take his chance and we’ll find out whether we go across the water with him or stick to more local tracks. 4.40 - You Oughta Know

Jody Townend rides and he has good summer form. I want to give him the chance to prove he’s a good horse and he’ll be given that on Saturday. I’m very happy with his homework. His form has worked out well, but summer and winter form can be very different, and it will depend on how he handles the ground. I’m happy he’s progressing nicely. 4.40 - Hens Tooth

Ridden by Charlie Mullins and was very impressive on heavy ground at Christmas but I’m a little concerned about the drying surface for him. 4.40 - Joystick

Pat Taaffe rides this one and he won well over Christmas but is coming back in trip two miles from two-and-a-half and looks a horse that gallops rather than has a lot of speed. He’ll like the ground though. 4.40 - Redemption Day

Going on last year’s form and with the run under his belt this term, I think he could be the one to give the favourite most to do and Patrick has elected to ride him.