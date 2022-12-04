It's always a bit of a worry with a horse like Facile Vega in the yard - waiting to get him out and waiting for ground conditions to come right, as well as for the horse to come right.

We decided to take our chance before Christmas and he was amazing from the start. He went down to the first like a handicapper and continued to jump that way the whole way round.

Paul gave him a squeeze and he just took off with him. He said he just had to hang on from there to the winning post and he galloped away right through the winning post, which you always like to see a horse doing.

We don't know what he beat but the way he beat them was huge, visually.

You'd be thinking about Christmas straight away now and hoping everything goes well before that.