Fairyhouse Saturday 13:35 Jourdefete

He has been disappointing since he came from France and will need to improve a lot to get involved here. 13:35 Zenta

Her French form at Auteuil puts her in here with a good chance. She jumps well at home, does everything right and if she adapts to the Irish jumps she has a great chance.

15:55 Carefully Selected

He stayed on gallantly to win the Thyestes Chase on his last run, but conditions are going to be a good bit different here. The ground might be much too good for him however he is in good form and will like the trip. 15:55 Kemboy

On the other hand, he is probably taking a drop in class on Saturday on ground that will really suit him. The conditions of the race do too so he has every chance. 17:05 Mister Pink

He has a nice pedigree going back to a Champion Hurdle winner in Granville Again. He’s a real nice type and being by Beat Hollow I think this ground will really suit him. He’s a horse that could easily keep the good run of the Closutton bumper team going.

Naas Sunday 16:10 Bialystok

He’s been a little disappointing since he came but we’re learning more about him and the drying ground conditions will be a big help. Both times he ran he was very hard on himself and didn’t see out the trip, but I think with that experience behind him he could go very close. 17:10 Ile Atlantique

A top-class bumper horse by Coastal Path however because he had a run over hurdles in France he’s not qualified to go for the Champion Bumper so takes his chance here in Naas. He’d be well up the ladder in our bumper team and goes here with a very good chance on the form of his win at Leopardstown over Christmas which is working out well.

Recent action Ballyburn made things hard for himself in Punchestown, pulling very hard through the race. The fact he was able to show a good turn of speed at the end of that shows that he is a real top-class horse and one we’re looking forward to in winners’ bumpers later in the season. Rachael Blackmore gave Janidil a terrific ride to win the Red Mills Chase, coming from off the pace and passing the whole field. It was a small but very good field of horses and that puts him in the frame for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham and I look forward to seeing him there.

