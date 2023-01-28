Check out our star columnist on his weekend runners and some notable recent winners including Sir Gerhard and Allegorie De Vassy.

Allegorie De Vassy was very good at Thurles last Sunday apart from her mistake at the first fence. She still won well and that looks like her preparation for Cheltenham is over. Hopefully she stays fit and well until then. Embassy Gardens won very well, producing a performance that exceeded my expectations. I was hoping he would win but it was a very taking display. He’s owned by the sponsors of the Ballymore in Sean and Bernardine Mulryan but having spoken to connections the Albert Bartlett looks the preferred option at this stage. We had a great day in Gowran on Thursday, our local track, with Carefully Selected coming out on top in a head-bobbing finish to the Thyestes Chase. Paul Townend gave a riding masterclass on him.

Saturday's best bets!

That win opens up more doors for this horse, the obvious one being the Aintree Grand National but he could go to the Irish National too. We’ll have a look and see how he comes out of the race before we make any plans, but the big staying chases are on his agenda. Paul also got the job done on Sir Gerhard who was having his first run over fences. He survived a huge blunder at the last fence on the first circuit where he looked to take off a stride too soon and the partnership did well to stay intact. I was watching from the stands opposite the fence and my heart skipped a beat when I saw how far he stood off it and I didn’t think he’d make it, but he found a fifth leg when he needed it to land safely. That must have taken a lot out of him. Paul said he was too relaxed if anything in behind but when he switched him to go up the inside to join the pacemaker it was like turning on the turbo. He switched into gear and did what he had to over the last three fences and win going away. Here’s a guide to my Saturday team. Cheltenham 13:20 Energumene

He left Closutton in great form and likes Cheltenham as we saw last season. The opposition on Saturday is tidy enough but he’s going well and at a track he likes, with a bit of luck, will be hard to beat.

Fairyhouse 12:26 Bronn

He looks more of a chaser than a hurdler and the form of his run behind Gerri Colombe on chasing debut at Fairyhouse looks very good now. With a bit of luck a clear round should be enough here. 14:11 Ashroe Diamond

The drier ground will be a big help to her and this is a big drop in class. I think the trip will be fine too and she doesn’t have the penalty Saylavee has to carry so she might be the best of ours in this. Hopefully the experience from her runs in graded races will stand her in good stead. 14:11 Saylavee

The penalty she gained for winning in Punchestown might be hard to carry however she is a mare that has been improving all year and has her chance. 14:46 Parmenion

I think our fella will improve hugely for his run in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas. The winner High Definition has been touted for the Grade One against Facile Vega next week and we’ll have seen the second Jetara earlier on this card in the mares’ novices’ hurdle. Parmenion’s work at home has been very good and I’ll be disappointed if he hasn’t improved enough to catch the judge’s eye on Saturday. 15:21 I Am Rocco

Brian Hayes got a much better tune out of him at Clonmel under different tactics the last day. I’ll be leaving tactics up to him again and hope he can do the same. Any further improvement would give him a chance.

Naas Sunday 12:57 Ramillies

He jumps well at home and has always worked well here too but had been a bit disappointing on the racetrack. He did win on chasing debut at Thurles though, beating Tenzing, and is in good form. He has his chance in what is a classy enough event. If he runs well I’ll be very happy. 14:07 Sinbad Le Marin

I think he’ll have learned a lot from the experience he gained on his first run for us at Punchestown. Given natural improvement he’d have a great chance of breaking his duck over hurdles. 14:42 Cash Back

He’s having his first run back for a while and really isn’t suited by the penalty structure of this race, but I’m finding it hard to find opportunities for him. He’ll run but could be outclassed. 14:42 Echoes In Rain

In contrast the conditions do suit her. It might be hard to beat Bob Olinger and the trip may be a tad short for my mare – but it might be for him too. I hope she can fly the flag for us.

15:17 Seabank Bistro

We came home thinking we were unlucky with him at Limerick last time but the winner Corbetts Cross has subsequently franked the form and we were giving him five pounds on the day. The run looks better now with the two well clear of the field and he’s already a course winner at Naas. The trip will suit him and hopefully he can get another 1 next to his name before contesting one of the staying novice hurdles at Cheltenham. 16:27 Western Diego