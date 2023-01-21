Our star columnist has updates on Energumene and Klassical Dream, thoughts on recent winners, plus a guide to his full weekend team.

The Clarence House Chase has been moved to Cheltenham next week and we’ll go there with Energumene. I know the prize-money will be lower but it looks an opportunity at a racetrack we’d be happy to go to with him. All being well we’ll possibly see him back in Cheltenham earlier than expected. Klassical Dream is making progress from his small setback and while it’s going to be tough to make it to Cheltenham, where there’s life, there’s hope. We’ll give him every chance to make it, but I wouldn’t be putting any ante-post bets on him at the minute. Night And Day is a big mare, and I was very pleased with how she jumped when winning at Clonmel, she was very slick, I thought, for a horse having only her second run over hurdles. She knew what she was doing which will stand her in good stead in better races and she’s towards the top of the betting for the mares’ novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham now. I’d imagine she’ll run again before then.

Patrick Mullins joins us to discuss the Clossuton weekend team including an exciting bumper debutant

We found a good opportunity for Gaelic Warrior and he took it in nice style at Clonmel. It leaves a lot of options open for him and I’ll have a good think about where he goes. He’s in the valuable handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival, the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury and all the good novice hurdles so there’s plenty to choose from. Impaire Et Passe did what he had to do in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown. I was very pleased with how he did it over that shorter trip. He’s a horse that’s going to keep improving. Westport Cove did everything right in the bumper at Fairyhouse and Patrick was very pleased with him. He’s a horse who’s done enough now to line-up in the bumper at Cheltenham. Whether he’ll go to the Dublin Racing Festival first I don’t know. We’ll see how he comes out of the race and whether he needs freshening up or more experience. Here’s a guide to my weekend team. Navan Saturday 12:00 Intranet

It’s a bit soon after his last start but I think a run in a race like this will give him some nice experience. He probably wants a longer trip but the experience he gains will do him good. 12:32 Aime Desjy & Shanbally Kid

They both ran in the same race at Limerick last time when finishing third and fourth and that race didn’t go according to plan for either. Shanbally Kid was disappointing that day and should improve a lot. Paul has chosen to ride him.

13:07 Belle Metal

She’s been disappointing and probably wants a longer trip. She has a nice light weight here, though, which will be a huge help to her and if she can put it together she’d have a chance. 14:17 Criminal Mischief

Owned by a certain PW Mullins and Hugo Cheref has his first ride under rules aboard him. He’s nicely bred being by Shantou and will improve for the run. 14:17 It's For Me

Owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have been enjoying a great run of late and this is a good-looking horse. I’d be hoping he can continue their good form, he does everything nicely at home and I’d be very hopeful. 14:52 Aione

He’s a horse who will improve a lot for his reappearance run at Punchestown. He’s had training problems in the past and is a fine, big horse who is obviously doing the right things at home for Paul to be riding him. 14:52 Tenzing

Sean O’Keeffe rides him. He put in a very good run at Thurles last time over three miles. Any improvement from that run could well embarrass Paul and he’s a horse who is fit and well. His last two runs have been progressive and trip and ground will suit here.

Thurles Sunday 13:10 Allegorie De Vassy

She was very impressive on very heavy ground which I didn’t think would suit her at Limerick last time. I would think the nicer ground on Sunday would be an advantage to her and she looks to be a top-class mare in the making. Unless she does something untoward she will take a lot of beating. 13:40 Chacun Pour Soi

We’re heading out in trip with him. The conditions of the race suit him, and I think he’ll handle the track and ground. There’s a lot to like about him. He’s 11 now and unlikely to be improving but his rating gives him every chance. He looked to be travelling very well at Christmas when he made a bad mistake at the second last which has sort of been a feature of his runs over the last couple of seasons. His jumping just hasn’t been quite as good as it used to be when he was a younger horse, hence going out in trip. Giving him more time to jump going maybe a-mile-an-hour slower will help. 13:40 Haut En Couleurs

He’s probably not as well suited by the conditions of the race but I need to get runs into him. He’s a little hard to place at the moment and hopefully we’ll learn a fair bit here. 13:40 Royal Rendezvous

Another 11-year-old who has been a good servant to Dr Fitzgerald. He’s by King’s Theatre and I think this track will suit him, going right-handed. The fact it’s not heavy winter ground is another plus and he could go well at a nice price.

15:10 Embassy Gardens

We’re going out to nearly three miles here. This could be an Albert Bartlett horse and we’ll see what he does on Sunday. It’s a hot race but the extra three and a half furlongs will be a huge help to Embassy Gardens, looking at how he ran the last twice. He could be one to put in your notebook for Cheltenham. 16:10 Billaway