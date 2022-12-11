Energumene and Galopin Des Champs are in line to return this weekend - weather permitting. Check out our star columnist on his full Sunday team.

It’s disappointing that Ferny Hollow has got another new injury and is out for the season. Unfortunately, he just looks a hard horse to keep sound with all the ability he has. It just shows you can have lots of horses with engines, but they need to be sound too. It’s a huge requisite for a good racehorse. Gaelic Warrior was very impressive at Tramore in the week but I think the loose horse kept him honest the whole way, so he probably had a harder race than was needed. I don’t think Paul wanted to get mixed up with the loose horse and having him running around in front of him, but it was a very taking performance. Here’s a guide to my Sunday team – fingers crossed the meetings beat the current cold snap. We’re getting close to Christmas now but if Punchestown is off and restaged next week I’d imagine the horses declared for Sunday would all go there.

Cork 12:15 Blood Destiny

A nice type we got from France and he jumps well at home. I think he’ll handle the ground and goes there with a very reasonable chance. 12:45 Mercurey

He’s a horse who likes very testing conditions and he’ll get those on Sunday. He won very well in Gowran and we were a little disappointed with him at Limerick in a Listed bumper next time. He was beaten by two nice horses though and looks a real jumper in the making. I’m looking forward to him. 13:45 Dinoblue

We’re taking a chance with her coming back to a course-and-distance where she made a winning chase debut last month. There didn’t look to be much for her over Christmas or in the near future so we’re running here, and she has every chance. We just hope she improves as much as Roseys Hollow who chased her home last time and can confirm the placings.

13:45 Instit

She probably needs a longer trip than this, but I’ve got to start her off somewhere and get experience into her. I’m happy to let her take her chance. 14:20 Energumene

Sean O’Keeffe rode him to win the Hilly Way last year and retains the ride unless Punchestown is off and Paul switches there. The horse has been in good shape at home, I’m very pleased with him and looking forward to getting him started for the season.

Punchestown 14:00 Galopin Des Champs

We’re very happy with our trio going into the race and the John Durkan has been an ideal starting place over the years for our Gold Cup-type horses. It’s a little later this year but I’m happy to get them started in it anyhow. Galopin Des Champs is in good form at home and I’m looking forward to getting him out on the track. We know he’s well able to handle Punchestown and the trip and I just hope he comes back safe from it. 14:00 Haut En Couleurs

A horse I want to bring out in trip and maybe go up to three miles eventually. It was either carry top weight in a handicap at Cheltenham on Saturday or come here and we’ll see how he goes. 14:00 Stattler

He had a big break after Cheltenham and didn’t get to Punchestown. I’d imagine the trip here might be a little sharp for him but I’m still keen to start him off on Sunday. His jumping will be a big asset even if it is a little on the short side for him. 14:35 Appreciate It

He’s been schooling well as he did last year before he had a small setback and we had to revert to hurdles for the season. He does everything nicely at home, the trip won’t be a problem for him and looking at his performances over hurdles, he’s one I’m really looking forward to seeing over fences. 15:35 Blizzard Of Oz

He impressed us when finishing second to a horse of ours, Impulsive Dancer, at Limerick in March. He was bought by that horse’s owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and I think he could be a nice addition to their team and our string. He’s a good, tall horse that will jump a fence well one day. The form of his debut puts him in here with a good chance. 15:35 Captain Cody