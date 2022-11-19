Our star columnist is back with his weekend thoughts and reflections on a good week so far for the stable.

I’m delighted to see our winter horses coming back on the scene with good runs. I thought Paul Townend was excellent on both Dolcita and Blue Lord at Clonmel on Thursday. The former looks a really good jumper and has obviously improved for a fence. She could improve over the winter. Elimay needed her run but I’m sure she’ll come forward for it. She looked big enough in the paddock beforehand. Danny gave Tornado Flyer a great front-running ride in the Clonmel Oil Chase and nearly stole it but for ballooning the second last which cost him a length or two. Paul gained ground with a slick jump from Blue Lord and looked to have the race put to bed only for the other horse to rally and come back at him at the end.

It was a great comeback run from Tornado and whether we take in the John Durkan en route to the King George we’ll see. Kempton is his main target. I was keen to try Blue Lord over two-and-a-half miles, we were just thinking maybe he isn’t a championship two-miler although he could win plenty of races at the trip. Now that he’s settled well in a slowly-run race on Thursday it gives us plenty of options. Hercule Du Seuil gave Mark Walsh a great ride to win the Gibney's For Auction Novice Hurdle at Navan last weekend. He’s a strong, front-running type and jumps immaculately albeit he did fiddle the last which I thought might cost him the race. I was very impressed once Mark pulled him together and drove him on how he found enough in reserve to hold off Imagine, which is the sign of a good horse. The ground is starting to come right for us now and hopefully it can stay like that as we’ll get plenty more horses out over the coming weeks. Punchestown Saturday 12:30 Kilcruit

He’s in good form at home and jumps well. I’m hoping he produces a clear round, comes back safe and we know he likes the track, he’s won there twice. We’re hoping for the best. 13:38 Allibaba

He’s a reserve at the moment but there’s a good chance he’ll get in. He disappointed us in a bumper at Galway last time so we’ve decided to go hurdling with him and we’ll see what he can do. I think this yielding to soft ground will suit him as long as they don’t get too much rain during racing – and the forecast is awful for Saturday. It’s a watching brief with him. 14:48 Uncle Phil