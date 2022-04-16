Sporting Life
Check out the latest column from Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins column: Weekend preview

By Willie Mullins
11:16 · SAT April 16, 2022

Check out our star columnist on his team for Fairyhouse this afternoon.

16:15 Belle Metal

I think this mare needs a longer trip and she could be well handicapped if she does. She won bumpers as a four-year-old on heavy ground and while she might prefer it a bit softer, I think the distance could bring out her ability. The test of stamina is what she’s looking for.

16:15 Tempo Chapter Two

I’m taking a chance running him over three miles. I think he’s a very easy horse to ride and I just felt he might be nicely handicapped over a longer trip. Better ground will be a big help to him and Paul Townend rides. He has his chance.

Download the Sporting Life app

16:50 Farout

A very tricky handicap as all handicaps for this money should be. He ran a very good race in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham. I think the nicer ground will suit him and as with all these top races you could run it ten different times and get ten different results, but this fellow could easily be in the first three and has to be taken seriously.

16:50 Dads Lad

Kieren Callaghan rode a nice winner for James Barcoe the other day and finished second on Manitopark AA for me. He rides well for his seven pounds claim. His mount here hasn’t run for a long while and it’s going to be a big task for him to get involved.

16:50 Feigh

Charlie O’Dwyer takes a valuable seven pounds off. She didn’t operate at Cheltenham but her run here in January gives her a chance.

Buy Timeform Horses To Follow

16:50 Heia

Might not be badly treated and being by No Risk At All this ground should suit her as will the light weight. She could have the speed to figure.

16:50 Hybery

Works very well at home but unfortunately doesn’t bring it to the track. He again went well this week and will be better on this ground but his form doesn’t look good enough. His run at this track back in November puts him in here with a squeak and that’s all.

16:50 La Prima Donna

I think this filly might need a longer trip but gets in here off a nice weight. She’s not the biggest in the world and carrying this sort of weight gives her a chance but I fear she might prefer softer ground.

16:50 Tax For Max

Has some good form. He fell at Cheltenham and is another who better ground will suit.

17:25 Cnoc Na Si

Patrick has elected to ride her which surprised me a little. She had a good run at Limerick when second but will have to improve a bit.

17:25 Walk In The Brise

My own feeling is she could improve more than our other runner in this. Jody Townend’s claim will help and I thought her run at Gowran was very good. She’s the one for me in this race.

Next Off

