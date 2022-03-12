It might be the calm before the storm but our star columnist has another bumper weekend team in action. Check out his thoughts on them all.

Our Cheltenham team will start travelling over on Saturday with no dramas in the weather forecast so everything is on track there. I’ll be doing a daily column on those next week but here are my thoughts on the weekend runners. Saturday Gowran Park 14:35 Gjoumi

She fell four out at Wexford last week and we’re bringing her back quickly. I’d be happy if she got a clear round and finished in the money but that’s the best we could hope for.

16:20 Aione

He hasn’t been seen for 729 days. He’s a lovely, big chasing type of individual who I think will handle the ground. It’s nice to have heavy going for a horse like him. We’re expecting a nice run and if he was in the first four I’d be very pleased. 16:20 Shadow Rider

In contrast, he’s had a fairly recent run – well 363 days ago! I think he’s in great form and he loves this ground. I’m hoping for a big run out of this guy. He jumps well. Sandown 15:00 Eabha Grace

It’s going to be a tough ask for her and if she was third that would be a very good day’s work and a bit of Black Type. Navan 15:25 Bronn

He was disappointing in the Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival having put up a good show when beating Killer Mode and Flame Bearer at Naas. He takes a big drop in class here over a trip he will like and on ground he will like too. Hopefully he goes close.

16:00 Cilaos Emery

He’s coming back in trip having unseated in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last time. I think he has a chance on this ground at this distance. 17:45 Don Chalant

Another who I think will really suit this ground. The form of his last two races puts him in here with a winning chance. Sunday Limerick 13:20 Instit

This is a very nice mare. She had one run and one win in France – on ground like this – everything is right for her. As long as she adapts to Irish hurdles, which she appears to do at home, she could give Jack Foley a good start to the day. 13:55 Mi Lighthouse

She has stamina on both sides of her pedigree, her sire being a Leger winner and the dam related to staying winners over jumps. I think there’ll be a big improvement for going up in trip. I think she’ll love the ground too. She has every chance. 16:15 El Barra

His form this year should be good enough with a clear round to win this. He’ll take all the beating. 17:25 Hunters Yarn

We want to keep him as a novice over hurdles next season, so he switches to a bumper here. He’s been working well all week and is another who I think will love the ground. Hopefully he can keep our good run in these races going.

Naas 14:20 Deploy The Getaway

He has to turn around form with Slip Of The Tongue from Punchestown but I felt not everything went his way there. He could reverse it here with the weights in his favour as we’re four pounds better off. 16:40 Class Conti

This fellow disappointed in the Thyestes and it’s going to be tough for him to turn it around but what can we do? I just hope Sean O’Keeffe gets a tune out of him 16:40 Franco De Port

He carries top weight which is going to be very hard to do. Once again the proper winter ground will suit him but he needs to show the sort of form that put him back in second place in the Thyestes Chase. It’s not ideal having this type of weight but he has an each-way chance.

16:40 Stones And Roses

Has a great chance off this weight on this ground. He stays the trip, Brian Hayes has won on him before and I love having horses off this sort of weight on going like this. 17:15 Flemencello