Wednesday team Leopardstown 12:00 Ho My Lord

A new recruit for JP McManus, a fine horse who anyone would love to have. He might be lacking in experience but he won a French Flat race over a mile-and-three-quarters which means this trip won’t be a problem for him. He does things nicely and is one to keep an eye on, but his lack of experience in a race like this might tell. 12:00 Lot of Joy

We’ve kept her for this race. We were looking for a mares’ maiden but there wasn’t one that suited her, so we decided to come to Leopardstown. She’ll have no problem with the ground, the experience of her run at Cork will stand her in good stead and she’s one who is carrying a lot of hopes from Closutton. Her Flat form suggests two-and-a-half miles will be right up her street.

13:10 Maze Runner

He takes his chance in the Pertemps Qualifier and has been running well in staying Flat handicaps all season. Now we revert to staying handicap hurdles. It’s a big task but he’s won at the track and will give anyone who follows him a good run for their money. I’m hoping for the owner’s sake he manages to collect! The Christmas Hurdle is named in honour of Jack de Bromhead and promises to be a fascinating race. We’re sorry not to be running Klassical Dream who has had a small setback but we do have two runners. 13:45 Mr Adjudicator

Hasn’t run for a good while and doesn’t have the rating to get involved here but if he gets round and finishes in the first six, I would consider that a very good run. 13:45 Saldier

We’ve switched from blinkers to cheekpieces over this trip. He’s probably gone past his best but he’s had two runs this season which should have him spot on for this. It’s a tip-top race and while I’m not sure he’s running up to his rating at the moment, we’re hoping going out in trip might bring him back to former glories. 14:20 Franco De Port

Disappointed us in France the last twice but he did earn a lot of placed prize money. That will be his aim today. His rating wouldn’t suggest he’ll trouble the first three but if he got fourth money we’d be delighted. He’s won here before and likes the track, but I think he wants softer ground. 14:20 Kemboy

He’s back to a track he loves having won this race before, he has great form around Leopardstown. I think the ground being the way it is will really suit him and it’s all falling his way. Whether he’s good enough is another matter, on ratings he has a lot to find with A Plus Tard and a few others, but he’ll give his running. 14:20 Royal Rendezvous

It’s his first time over three miles and he’s a horse I’m struggling to place at the minute. We’re running here to see if he will learn to settle and get the trip. I have my doubts but I’m willing to be surprised.

14:55 I Am Maximus

He was beaten the last day in Fairyhouse where he beat himself. I think there’s huge improvement in him. I’ve put cheekpieces on for the first time, I didn’t want to but with only five or six runners I was worried there might not be much pace on. If he has to make his own running, he might just need a little help. He jumped left around Fairyhouse and that won’t be any hindrance here, and he shouldn’t have any problem with the ground. He’s a horse who’s going to run a very big race if he doesn’t throw it away himself. 15:30 Castlebawn North

A half-brother to Castlebawn West and a lovely horse. The Anshan part of his pedigree will like the ground up here. He’s a fine, big horse who will jump a fence in time and while a Leopardstown bumper might be tough going for him, he has to start somewhere. 15:30 Ile Atlantique

By Coastal Path out of a Nickname mare for Tony Bloom who has been one of our luckiest owners, this fellow goes really well at home. I’m really looking forward to seeing him on the track. Limerick 12:20 Aime Desjy

He’s by top sire No Risk At All out of a Kahyasi mare and won on his only run for us in a bumper at Ballinrobe in May. He should handle conditions down in Limerick given his sire and has his chance in what could be a very tough race – not only from other runners but stablemates too. 12:20 Feu Du Bresil

A horse who has had a lot of training problems. He’s a really big chasing type and is by the right sire in Blue Bresil. I’ve been waiting all year for heavy to appear in the ground description to run him. He gets his chance on Wednesday but having been off the track for so long a good run with an eye for the future is what we have in mind. 12:20 Shanbally Kid

The form of his Clonmel bumper has worked out and he’s been working very well at home. He’ll give Gigginstown a shot at a winner on the third day of the festival at Limerick.

12:55 Haxo

Comes here with a good bit of experience from last season and Kieran Callaghan’s seven-pound claim could be a key factor in this two-miles-five event. He’s sure to run a good race. 12:55 I Am Rocco

His form leaves a little bit to be desired, but he comes in here with the eight pounds allowance for maidens. Being by Kayf Tara out of a Presenting mare I’m not sure this ground will suit him, but he has to go somewhere. 12:55 Seabank Bistro

He disappointed me at Punchestown last time when Paul felt he didn’t go on the ground so he’s another we’ve been waiting for this going with. His bumper form would give him a big chance. 13:30 Allegorie De Vassy

A filly we have a lot of time for. She won two from two last season but picked up a small injury, so we pulled up stumps for the campaign. She’s back now over fences. It’s a tough assignment but she jumps well and on hurdles ratings she’d be a very short price favourite. I think she jumps fences as well as she did hurdles, and this is a good opportunity providing her inexperience doesn’t let her down. 14:40 Shadow Rider

Another horse we haven’t seen much of, and his form figures don’t suggest he’s one to be on having been pulled up on his last two runs. It’s his first handicap and he’s dropping down a lot in grade and I think the ground will suit him so if Luke Dempsey gets him jumping who knows which way it will go? Maybe it’s a watching brief with a view as to where he will go next. He has the form at the track, but we’ll have to see how he handles life in handicaps. 15:45 Chosen Witness

Won a point-to-point well and is a lovely horse, the type who could have gone up to Leopardstown but I chose Limerick because of the ground. He gallops and stays, and I think Jody might open her Christmas account on this fellow, all being well. 15:45 Dysart Dasher

He’s a half-brother to both Dysart Dynamo and Dysart Diamond but being by Flemensfirth he might prefer better ground. We’ve decided to start him off down here with Steven Cahill riding. His last ride for us was a winner and this horse needs to start off somewhere this winter as we’re getting on in the season.

Monday reflections Christmas has started well with Saint Roi taking Grade One honours on day one of the Leopardstown Festival. We were wanting to go chasing with him last season because he jumps so well, even though he’s not a horse you’d pick out in a parade ring as being a potential top-class chaser. He’s sharp, has plenty of scope for the type of horse he is. His speed over hurdles, where he wasn’t quite top notch but did finish fourth in a Champion Hurdle, gave him the edge on Monday when Mark Walsh rode him a little differently and utilised that speed he has over the last couple of fences. It was great to win a Grade One for JP McManus and Mark with him.

I was a little worried about the quick turnaround from Fairyhouse with Lossiemouth but sometimes you have to go when the races are there. She did it nicely under Paul Townend who took up the running early enough on her, but he just felt she was going so well he’d let her go on and enjoy herself which she did. I was very pleased with Gala Marceau in second on her first start for us and she’ll improve a good deal for the experience while Risk Belle improved plenty from Fairyhouse herself in fourth. She’s a filly to keep an eye on in the future too. Dark Raven looked very good on his first run for over 600 days. Paul was very happy and said he never gave him a moment of worry. He dropped him in and settled him and he came through when he needed to and galloped the whole way up the straight. He looks like he might be a graded horse.

