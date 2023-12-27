Willie Mullins column: Thursday runners

It was a great day for our star columnist on Wednesday. Now check out his full guide to the Thursday team.

Leopardstown 12:05 Jade De Grugy

She works nicely at home and won a bumper in France. She was well schooled before she came here and jumps well so I expect a big run. 13:15 Fact To File

A horse I think a nice bit of. He was second in the Cheltenham bumper behind A Dream To Share. He was beaten on his chasing debut at Navan but this could be a good opportunity for him if the rain that is forecast arrives. 13:15 Minella Cocooner

A nice sort and I think the ground will be fine for him even though there is a lot of rain expected. He jumps well. 13:50 Asterion Forlonge

He switches back to hurdles after running in the John Durkan. He won a Grade One novice hurdle over two miles around this track and at his age I just felt coming back to hurdles might suit him and at this moment this staying hurdle division doesn’t look at strong as it could be. We’ll let him take his chance and see where he stands in it.

14:25 Appreciate It

He would be a live contender over this trip. There will be a lot of pace in this race and he has the speed at the end of it to take advantage if some of the principals go too fast. 14:25 Capodanno

He has a every chance of mixing it with these horses on some of his form, but it will be a big ask for him on Thursday. 14:25 Galopin Des Champs

He has to be our number one for the race. I suppose he was a little disappointing in the John Durkan on his return and reopposes Fastorslow again. I’m hoping the forecast rain and extra distance will both be a help to my horse. 14:25 I Am Maximus

He’s arguably our most interesting runner. We know he’ll stay the trip from his Irish Grand National success, and we know he’s a Grade One horse from his Drinmore win. He’s got stamina and seems to have a little bit of speed too. This race will probably tell us how good he is and where he fits into the scheme of things. 14:25 Janidil

Has his chance of earning some place money if things fall his way. 15:00 M C Muldoon

His record over hurdles is quite good, two wins from five, and I’d be very happy if he could finish in the first four to qualify for the Pertemps Final, but I just feel the prevailing ground conditions and forecast rain might make things difficult for him. 15:35 Sounds Victorius

Jody Townend rides him. He’s a nice Champs Elysees horse, a good individual but it’s hard to know where he fits into things. This race will tell us more.

Limerick 12:20 The Electrical Kid

We’ve elected to stick to two miles with him. He was keen on his first run at Clonmel but has every chance going down to Limerick. 12:55 Implicit

She ran well on her first start for us when third behind Farren Glory even though she was beaten a long way. She has a nice light weight in this, but I am slightly worried about the trip because she was also keen on that first run. If she settles, she should go well getting the weight. 14:05 Gaelic Warrior

Patrick rides him. He was very impressive first time over fences at Punchestown. I think he’ll handle the ground and he definitely prefers going right-handed so must have a big chance. 14:05 Il Etait Temps

He jumps fences way better than he did hurdles and won well at Thurles. He was a Grade One winner over hurdles, likes the slower ground, and the distance of this race will be to his advantage. He goes down there as a very good second string to Gaelic Warrior. 14:40 Glengouly

He takes his chance as trip and ground will suit him but it’s a tough race for him. 15:50 Cadoudal Saint