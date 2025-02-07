Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

He’s a big part of the team here at Closutton and everyone involved in the yard is thinking of him and his family right now.

Even though we were all delighted with the success we’ve enjoyed in the last week, the fall of Michael O’Sullivan at Thurles on Thursday and news that he’s in intensive care at Cork University Hospital puts all that into perspective.

Sunday runners Exeter 14:00 Fun Fun Fun

A mare who won over hurdles at the track so likes it there. This race is three furlongs shorter than the one for her last win but she was very slick and impressed with her jumping at Naas. If she can do the same here, she’s going to give us a big run.

Paul rides her in the Apples Jade and the conditions of the race really suit her. I’m hoping she can earn more valuable black type.

I’ve decided to run nim in this good novice chase, timewise it’s good for Cheltenham and hopefully he’ll get good experience against these horses rather than run in a beginners’ chase with a view to having him ready for big festival handicaps.

This is a very nice bumper horse for Ed Ware of Saint Sam and Poker Face fame. This is a horse I’ve been looking forward to getting on the racetrack for a while, he’ll like Navan as he’s a big, old-fashioned type of chaser and soft to heavy ground there will be ideal for him.

Galopin Des Champs put in a tremendous performance in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. I was really pleased for everyone that he’s able to do what he’s doing. He’s come out of the race very well and I’m very happy with him.

State Man and Lossiemouth also came out of the Irish Champion Hurde well, all of our runners in it did. State Man did what he had to do which is what he does most of the time. He never looks impressive, and the race was robbed of all its competition when Lossiemouth took an uncharacteristic fall.

He couldn’t do any more than win at that stage.

We look to be good in the novice department with Majborough winning the Arkle and Kopek Des Bordes and Final Demand both very impressive in their Grade One assignments over hurdles.

Connections of all three got a real kick out their wins, they were a cut above the rest and we look forward to the rest of the big Festivals with them now.

Ballyburn came back to form over a longer trip which he was bred to do and is more at home jumping at that speed rather than the speed he was trying to do at Kempton.