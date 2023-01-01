National Hunt Chase winner Stattler makes his first start of the season at Tramore - check out our star columnist's thoughts on his full New Year's Day squad.

SUNDAY RUNNERS Quais De Paris – 11.55 Tramore

This is a really lovely horse. I like to start some of my better horses down here in Tramore and I’m expecting this fella to run a really big race. The form of his third in Auteuil has worked out well and I’m very positive about this horse. Pink In The Park – 12.15 Fairyhouse

She had a lovely run over hurdles at Gowran Park. Due to the lack of mares’ races, I’m going in this winners’ race with her and we’ll take our chance with the allowance. She’s a bit fresher than some in here and I hope that pays dividends. She’s in great form anyway. Indiana Dream – 12.50 Fairyhouse

We’ve a lovely type of horse here for JP McManus. He’s another French import. He’s a real chasing type for the future but he came here as a winner of an AQPS race in Fontainebleau and he schools very well. This fella won’t be far away on his hurdling debut.

Lisnagar Fortune – 1.05 Tramore

He won a bumper at Punchestown last season. His pedigree suggests this two miles and five furlongs trip will be right up his street – he’s a half-brother to Stayers’ Hurdle winner Lisnagar Oscar. Even though he has an 8lb penalty for winning a bumper, he could be capable of carrying it. Figaroc – 1.05 Tramore

He’s the mount of Sean Cleary-Farrell and is a big chasing type from France. He’s had lots of training problems but he has to start off somewhere. It’ll be a very hard ask for him after such a long time off the race track. I hope he comes back safe and sound. Stattler – 2.15 Tramore

We’ve three runners in the Savills New Year’s Day Chase and while Stattler has all the penalties he’s fit and well and ready for action. If the real Minella Indo turns up I’d imagine he’s going to be very hard to beat, though. El Barra – 2.15 Tramore

He doesn’t have the rating to win this race. He’s had a couple of runs and was sixth in the Drinmore last time. So he’s fit and well from racing and that’ll be one of his key cards here. Cilaos Emery – 2.15 Tramore

He’s had the one run this season, it wouldn’t be good enough to win this race I wouldn’t have thought but it’s hard to place these horses from time to time. He could improve on his third to Darasso at Thurles a month ago.

Dolcita – 2.35 Fairyhouse

Danny has picked Dolcita here and she has race-fitness on her side. She’s won twice around this track before which is a positive. Agusta Gold – 2.35 Fairyhouse

Agusta Gold won this race a couple of years ago but has failed to improve on that form. She’s back off a break here and I would think a lack of race fitness might just be the thing that catches her out here. James Du Berlais – 3.10 Fairyhouse

He’s got lots of experience over hurdles in France and makes his chasing debut here. He has taken to fences well at home and if he can produce anything like his best hurdles form then he will be hard to contend with here. Chrisco – 3.45 Fairyhouse

We’ve two nice horses here by two nice sires. Chrisco is by Balko and owned by Imperial Racing who won the Gold Cup with Imperial Commander. This horse goes really well at home and we’re all looking forward to getting him out. Dinoland – 3.45 Fairyhouse