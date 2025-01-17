Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Our star columnist on Salvator Mundi and a host of exciting recent winners plus a guide to his Saturday team.

I was very pleased with Salvator Mundi in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown on Sunday. He pulled very hard in what was a slow-run race and wasn’t able to show off his jumping ability against race-fit and experienced horses with decent form but was still able to win. It looked like he blew up after jumping the second last turning for home and he still had enough in reserve to put a good horse like Kel Histoire to the sword. I’d imagine he’ll go straight to Cheltenham. The runner-up might go for a longer race at the Festival in March, being by Masked Marvel he’ll have lots of stamina and just doesn’t have that gear the likes of Salvator Mundi have. Lecky Watson jumped very well in the main in the Sky Bet For The Fans Novice Chase but made one mistake six out and gave us all a fright at the last, but the second horse made a bad mistake there as well. Overall, I was pleased with him, and it was a nice jump up from Naas to beat a field like this at Punchestown. He’s started very well over fences. We missed the Christmas programme with Funicili Funicula and he’s a horse I was always looking forward to getting out. He’s shown all the right stuff at home, and he’ll get entries for all the top novice hurdles at Cheltenham. He looks quite a speedy type, but I’ll talk to Paul more about that and he’s certainly one that will give his owner lots of good days in the future.

Fishery Lane disappointed us on his first run of the season where he was beaten by stablemate Inn At The Park but I was very impressed with him back at Fairyhouse this week. Paul set out to make the running and one after another, horses took him on at the head of affairs but every time they did he put his head down, battled them off, and still had enough left to win. I thought it was a very impressive performance, his jumping got better and he’s an idle sort who only does enough. Both Paul and I were very impressed with how much he had left in the locker and what he could pull out when he needed to. Kiss Will looks a real nice type for the H.O.S Syndicate. He seemed to dominate his race the whole way, travelled well and asserted early in the straight. He gave us a bit of a scare at the last when horse and jockey had a bit of a miscommunication, but he was sure of himself. Like a lot of French horses, you leave it to them and they take care of it. He’s another who will have entries in the novice races at Cheltenham. I’m not sure we’ll get another run into him before then but I’m not sure he needs one either. With his experience he’ll be fine. Kappa Jy Pyke did it nicely at Punchestown albeit he was a little lucky with Don’tstopthemusic falling at the last, but our fellow was running a very nice race and looks to be improving. He’s by a nice sire in Masked Marvel and is sure to improve again. Magic McColgan is a half-sister to Tornado Flyer who won a King George for us and won her race very well on the same card. Paul was very happy and she’s a nice type being by Flemensfirth she’ll handle softer conditions and a stamina test. Flemensfirth mares are always nice to go forward with Ascot Saturday 13:40 Kargese

She’s having her first run of the season. It’s a tough ask to have your first start on foreign soil but we’re happy that she’s in a good place and conditions of the race suit her. She’s a filly that’s hard on herself but I think the pace of English racing will be a benefit to her. Her form from last season is very good, she was racing against the right horses, placed behind Sir Gino and Majborough. Her credentials are very good having won the Grade One at Punchestown afterwards and she’s a mare who has done very well over the summer. I’m looking forward to getting her back out. 15:32 Energumene

He was beaten by Shishkin in this race at Ascot and then by Editeur Du Gite and Edwardstone in a rearranged renewal at Cheltenham so he’s bidding to make it third time lucky. His form is very good but it’s an away game for him for all he’s in very good form. It’s bound to be another thriller of a race and everyone is looking forward to it. He’s been doing everything right since the Hilly Way at home, everyone is very happy with him.

Navan 12:00 Ballygunner Castle

He showed how brave and good he is when winning at Fairyhouse last time having been presented with all sorts of trouble over the last couple of hurdles. He looked like he was going to be beaten but stuck out his head and won. He went up a lot in my estimation on the day for doing what he did and I’m looking forward to seeing him out again albeit against some very tidy types. I’m hoping he can improve and possibly win again. 12:00 C'est Ta Chance

He’ll probably have to improve a bit to win this but won well on his hurdling debut at Clonmel and I’d give him every chance too. 14:20 Captain Cody

I think the three miles trip gives him a chance. His jumping is fine. 14:20 Cuta Des As

She was fourth behind Spindleberry at Cork on chasing debut, a nice run and she jumps well but she’ll need more on Saturday. 14:20 Loughglynn

Another who the extra trip will give a chance to after an encouraging return at Punchestown where he was third to Shannon Royale. He’s a horse who might be one for later in the spring though. 14:20 Olympic Man